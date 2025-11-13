The Green Bay Packers entered the 2025 NFL season looking like a true Super Bowl contender, at least on paper, especially with the team successfully pulling off a trade just before the start of the campaign that landed them superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons. And for the first two games of the season, Green Bay indeed played like world-beaters, taking down the Detroit Lions in Week 1 and the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

But the perception of the Packers has since dramatically changed.

After back-to-back losses at Lambeau Field to the Carolina Panthers and at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 and Week 10, respectively, many believers have turned into doubters, as the Packers struggled to prove that they truly have what it takes to contend for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

But whatever the naysayers think of Green Bay, star defensive back Xavier McKinney is having none of it. His belief in his team remains unwavering despite its recent form.

“We still got a good-a** team,” McKinney said of the Packers, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“We got a championship-level team,” added the All-Pro safety, who is in his second season with the Packers.

When it comes to just McKinney and the Packers' stop unit, Green Bay has looked tremendous all season long. The Packers' defense is allowing only 19.6 points per game, good for seventh overall in the NFL in the 2025 season through 10 weeks. It's Green Bay's offense that needs some fixing, especially after coughing up just 20 points in the team's last two outings.

The 5-3-1 Green Bay will look to right the ship again this coming Sunday, when they face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.