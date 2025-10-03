The Edmonton Oilers have won the Western Conference in two consecutive seasons, losing to the Florida Panthers in both Cup Finals. They reshaped their depth in the offseason with one big question looming overhead. Connor McDavid is entering his contract year, which could lead to changes in Edmonton. The Oilers made a big move in the direction of keeping McDavid by signing head coach Kris Knoblauch to a contract extension, per TSN's Darren Dreger.

“Hearing the Oilers and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch have agreed on a multi-year extension,” Dreger reported. The team later confirmed that it is a three-year extension, keeping him there through 2028-29.

NEW COACH CONTRACT ✔️ The #Oilers have signed Head Coach Kris Knoblauch to a three-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season. pic.twitter.com/K5wUkfWCQQ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Knoblauch has been the Oilers' coach for two years, leading them to the Cup Final in both years. He was previously the head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL and led the Erie Otters of the OHL while McDavid was on the team. The most successful teams of the McDavid era have come with Knoblauch behind the bench.

Article Continues Below

The Oilers have already extended Leon Draisaitl, so they will have a competitive team regardless of whether McDavid returns. But if he does re-sign, Edmonton will have its core together with a coach they trust for nearly a decade. The Western Conference is strong, but the Oilers are putting together something that will be hard to beat.

The Athletic and TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that this contract leaves only one pending coach free agent. “With Kris Knoblauch and Ryan Huska having signed extensions, that leaves only Lindy Ruff among NHL head coaches entering the final year of their contract. Jon Cooper, without team announcement, quietly extended at some point over the past several months, not sure for how many years. But he's signed past this season.”

The Oilers open the 2025-26 regular season at home against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, October 9. McDavid's contract year will be the biggest story of the season when it begins.