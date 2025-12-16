Mariah Carey is ready to hit the stage at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The “Obsessed” singer has been announced as a performer for the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics taking place on February 6, 2026 at Milan’s San Siro soccer stadium.

“Mariah Carey fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games,” the committee said. “Music is a universal language that attracts different stories and sensibilities, and intertwines with the opening ceremony’s theme of harmony.”

The five-time Grammy-winning artist announced on Instagram in a video posted on Monday, Dec. 15, with the caption, “Ci vediamo a Milano” — ‘See you in Milan.’”

One fan in the comments referenced the fact that she just concluded her Las Vegas residency on Dec. 13, “what happened to this is our last show for a while omg,” the fan wrote.

“Okkkkkk OlympicRiah I’m here for it!!!” another fan commented with excitement.

Fans are already weighing in on what songs the singer should perform during the ceremony, “‘Nothing Is Impossible' is the perfect Olympian song,” a fan commented referencing her a record from her recently released studio album, Here For It All, back in September.

This is the singer's Olympics debut as a performer, however, her song “100%” was used to the promote Team USA during the Vancouver 2010 Games.

The Winter Olympics will be held throughout northern Italy but will primarily be held at Alpine resort town of Cortina d'Ampezzo and Milan. As for the closing ceremony, it will be handled by ballet star Roberto Bolle which is slated for Verona’s ancient Roman Arena on Feb. 22.