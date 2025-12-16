Former Pittsburgh Steelers field general Ben Roethlisberger found himself clarifying his stance on head coach Mike Tomlin’s future after comments he made earlier this month sparked widespread buzz among fans and media alike.

Speaking to reporters Monday night ahead of his induction into the Steelers’ Hall of Honor, Roethlisberger attempted to walk back the perception that he was advocating for Tomlin’s departure.

“I don't think I said anything negative. Just because I said that, you know, there’s a time for maybe some new things, that’s just saying that I think, you know, Coach Tomlin, if he wants to move on, he has every right to want to move on,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “It’s not that they should. It’s up to him. He’s earned that right. And that, you know, if he wants to go do something else he can and he should and we should honor him when that time comes. Whenever that is. Maybe he wants to coach another ten years. That’s fine, too.”

Ben Roethlisberger on his podcast comments that it might be time to “clean house” and for Mike Tomlin to move on: “that's just saying that I think Coach Tomlin, if he wants to move on, he has every right to want to move on. Not they should. It's up to him and he's earned that.” pic.twitter.com/Y4NZQCXfzv — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 16, 2025

The conversation began in the aftermath of Pittsburgh’s 26-7 home loss to the Buffalo Bills, a game that saw fans chanting “Fire Tomlin” at Acrisure Stadium, only intensified frustration around the franchise.

During an episode of his podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, the longtime QB suggested it might be time for the organization to move on, comments that were interpreted as a call for change on the sidelines.

“Maybe it’s time,” Roethlisberger said previously. “Maybe a fresh start for him is what’s best. Whether that’s in the pros, maybe go be Penn State’s head coach.”

That particular speculation has since become moot, as Penn State hired Iowa State’s Matt Campbell that weekend itself.

While Tomlin’s resume remains one of the strongest in the NFL, highlighted by two Super Bowl appearances and a championship win following the 2008 season with Roethlisberger at quarterback. However, the Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016, marking their longest postseason drought.

The question may no longer be whether change is needed, but who ultimately controls the timing — and whether Tomlin’s next chapter, whenever it arrives, unfolds on his own terms.