Phoenix Mercury’s Angel Reese recently became the first ever pro athlete to star in a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, joining models such as Bella and Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima on the runway in New York. Now, the Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham has signaled interest in following in her footsteps, quite literally.

Cunningham revealed on her podcast Show Me Something that she contacted her agents immediately.

“Angel walked in it and she killed it, absolutely killed it. I texted my agents right away. Please. This has been a dream of mine since second grade… I always wanted to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel,” Cunningham revealed.

The 29-year-old went on to talk about Candace Parker, claiming that it would be an enjoyable experience for her.

“I love Candice. She’s my favorite. She’s the most stunning one. They’re all stunning. It’d be so fun to walk in that fashion show. Angel really did kill it. She looked stunning. She looked beautiful.”

Reese became the first professional athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway when the show returned in 2024 after a six-year hiatus. The televised show was canceled in 2019 after viewership fell and the company faced pressure over its narrow beauty standards. Reese described her appearance as a long-standing goal. She said she had “manifested this moment” after posting from the show’s front row in 2023, per CNN..

Backstage, she framed the casting as part of a larger inclusion push, citing beauty “in many different shades, sizes, lengths, heights.”

With the WNBA currently in its offseason, this is perhaps the ideal time for the Fever star to join Reese on the ramp. Cunningham had her season cut short due to injury as the Fever dramatically lost the WNBA Semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces.

Regardless, if Cunningham ends up having her way, she can also be expected to walk the ramp for the fashion giants.