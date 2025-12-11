If the last three Stanley Cup Playoff runs are any indication, the Florida Panthers will always have hockey fans on the edge of their seats. That's why it should be no surprise that the Panthers, or the “Cardiac Cats” as their fans affectionately call them, are the only team in the league with multiple go-ahead goals in the final minute of regulation this season, according to Rob Darragh via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Anton Lundell was the most recent to score a go-ahead goal in the final minute, as Florida defeated the Utah Mammoth 4-3 on Wednesday night. It came after the Panthers squandered a two-goal lead late in the second period.

Lundell called game 🔥 3rd straight win for the Panthers. Great start to the trip. pic.twitter.com/OgXAprJdxX — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) December 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Don't look now, but the Panthers are starting to heat up after a slow start to the season. Lundell has been one of the driving forces behind the team's success, stepping up significantly after captain Aleksander Barkov suffered an injury in training camp. It'd take more than one center to fill the void left by Barkov, and fellow pivot Sam Bennett is also playing well, adding three points to the win on Wednesday night.

The Panthers were in last place in the Atlantic Division earlier this month, but a recent three-game winning streak has them fifth in the division with two games in hand on the third-place Boston Bruins. The scary fact for the rest of the division is that Matthew Tkachuk is quickly approaching a return from his offseason surgery, and the team hasn't ruled out Barkov returning at the end of the year. It looks like a third-straight Stanley Cup isn't out of the realm of possibility just yet.