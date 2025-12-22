The Kansas City Chiefs continued their losing ways on Sunday with an ugly road loss against the Tennessee Titans. The game was the first since Kansas City was officially eliminated from the playoffs last week, with Patrick Mahomes being sidelined due to a torn ACL and backup Gardner Minshew then going down with the same injury.

On Monday, the fan balloting for the NFL Pro Bowl was announced, and the results showed that the Chiefs have not declined in popularity in fans' eyes.

“Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, for the second consecutive season, led all players in fan balloting for the Pro Bowl Games, followed by Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Kevin Byard,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Pelissero pointed out that “player selections for the Pro Bowl Games are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players who will be selected to this year’s Pro Bowl Games.”

Kelce's engagement to pop singer Taylor Swift certainly helps his popularity among folks who may not necessarily be football fans, although he was already a big name in the NFL landscape well before that relationship commenced.

Overall, the Chiefs and their fans are hoping that the 2025 season is merely a blip on the radar in the middle of their dynastic run, and not the beginning of the end of what has been an incredible reign of success over the last several seasons.

It remains to be seen how long Mahomes' injury recovery will take, but the Chiefs will certainly hope to hit the ground running in 2026.

First, they'll need to play out the rest of their 2025 season, beginning on Christmas Day with a home game against the Denver Broncos.