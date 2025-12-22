The week started with a bizarre reminder that the NFL can’t protect you from everything, even your own living room, then ended with Dallas making a very real, very on-field adjustment up front. Trevon Diggs explained that his concussion came from a freak accident at home, a TV he was trying to install fell and hit him in the head. He said he didn’t initially think it was a big deal, but it ultimately sidelined him for weeks before he returned for Week 16.

Diggs added that online speculation went too far, and the story was simply what it sounded like: a handyman attempt gone wrong.

From there, the Cowboys’ focus shifts to how they survive the rest of the season with the injuries that forced a major offensive line shuffle.

After the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that Tyler Smith’s move from left guard to left tackle is not a one-week patch, it’s the plan for the remainder of the season, per Jon Machota’s report.

Smith himself sounded more like a veteran navigating the business side of the league than someone begging for certainty. He said he honestly didn’t know if the change would be temporary or long-term, noting it was driven by injuries this week, but made it clear he’ll do what’s best for the team.

Article Continues Below

He also emphasized he’s going to be smart about it, and that the bigger conversations can wait until they happen.

All of this lands in a moment when Dallas is staring at bigger questions beyond just who lines up where. Jerry Jones was asked about defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and possible replacements, and he didn’t exactly calm the waters.

Jones said a full evaluation will come in the offseason and framed it as something they have to do. At the same time, he leaned into the idea that Dallas can attract strong coaching candidates if it chooses, pointing to the roster’s foundation, including Dak Prescott, and what he called the bones of a good defense.

For now, though, the immediate reality is simple: reshuffle, survive, and get through the final stretch without letting the injury list write the ending.