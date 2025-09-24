One of the best things about NHL 26 is the ability to start a fight and beat up a player on the other team. There's something about watching two grown men fight on ice that really just speaks to the soul. Fortunately, EA NHL 26 allows you to experience these moments virtually. But not everyone knows how to do it. Therefore, we created a guide on how to start a fight in NHL 26.

How Do You Start a Fight in NHL 26?

There are numerous ways to start a fight in NHL 26:

Double Tap Y (Xbox)/Triangle (PS5) during a Faceoff

Hitting the Puck while in an offside position

Essentially, your goal is to aggravate the CPU by doing one of two things. Other factors play a role as well, like rough checks, rivalries, or taking a slapshot at the goalie.

Other times, the enemy team may be the one to aggravate the fight. In that case, you just need to Double tap Y/Triangle again in order to accept the challenge. But now that you know how to start a fight, it's time to win one.

NHL 26 Fight Controls

NHHL 26's Fight system lets you punch,

MOVE Xbox Series X|S PlayStation 5 Initiate/Accept Fight Y (Double Tap) Triangle (Double tap) Grab LT L2 Dodge RT R2

Punch Right Stick Down (Uppercut) Or Right Stick Up (Overhand Punch) Right Stick Down (Uppercut) Or Right Stick Up (Overhand Punch)

Generally, you want to use a combination of the moves above, while not overusing a single one. For example, if you keep blocking, you'll never damage your opponent, and your stamina and balance will decrease. Conversely, if you just keep punching, you'll get constantly countered by an opponent who's playing smarter. Therefore, try to mix and match a combination of the moves above. Try going for a grab before using an uppercut. Pay attention to your opponent's rhythm to anticipate which moves he might use. Most players tend to find this rhythm after a couple of fights. And if you're an EA NHL pro, you'll feel right at home with the combat system. Furthermore, keep an eye out for the two health bars on the bottom corners of the screen. This indicates how much health each player has left. Obviously, try not to look here too much, as you'll want to keep your eye on your opponent. But at least you can see what you're doing right during a fight, especially if you're just starting to learn the mechanics. Winning a fight recharges your team's stamina, which proves beneficial during the match. If you have a great player that you don't want to sub out, winning a fight may keep them on the ice longer. Or, you can just fight because it's fun. Regardless, just know that it can do more than just be a fun mini-game during your experience.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about how you can start a fight in NHL 26. We wish you the best of luck in beating your enemies to a pulp. Oh, and good luck winning the game, too. If you don't own NHL 26, check out some of the new features to modes like Franchise, HUT, and more.

