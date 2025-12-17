There are plenty of terms that are overused or misused in sports, but it's not every day that ‘win or go home' can be used incorrectly. The term is pretty self-explanatory; you win, or you go home.

But for Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, it apparently has a different meaning, and fans let him hear about it.

“Certainly [it's win or go home] in the College Football Playoff format, but let's not get it twisted: we've been playing win or go home since Florida State,” Wommack said during a press conference. “So this is just another game for us that means everything. And I think that's the way our players have carried themselves, I think that's the way the coaches carry themselves. You're coaching for your life every single day. You're playing for your life and a chance to go play another one. Now, ultimately, this is win or go home. But let's not get it twisted: it's been like that all season long.”

“Let’s not get it twisted, we’ve been playing win or go home since Florida State…” Alabama DC Kane Wommack pic.twitter.com/bZEAnomCTN — Cover Crimson (@CoverCrimson) December 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The point can be understood; Alabama, which lost its season opener to Florida State 31-17, may have felt it could not afford to lose another game the rest of the season if it wanted to make it back into the CFP after being left out last year. However, it was proven that the Crimson Tide actually could afford to lose another game — in fact, they could lose two, as they fell to both Oklahoma on Nov. 15 and then to Georgia in decisive fashion in the SEC Championship Game three weeks later. Despite the three losses, Alabama not only made it into the 12-team playoff, but the Tide did not even fall a spot after their third loss, which is the most of any playoff team ever.

With that being the case, people had some fun at Wommack's expense following his ‘win-or-go-home' comments.

I think we should, in fact, get it twisted https://t.co/arIwuEyTfM — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) December 16, 2025

Article Continues Below

*loses two more games* — Third Leg Greg (@commissionerTLG) December 16, 2025

Does he not know what that phrase means? — Oliver VanDervoort (@itmeolliev) December 17, 2025

Uh, then they should be home. — Daniel Fullam (@daniel_fullam) December 16, 2025

Ninth-seeded Alabama may truly go home Friday, when it returns to Norman to play No. 8 Oklahoma a little over a month after losing to the Sooners.