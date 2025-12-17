The New York Knicks captured their first in-season tournament title Tuesday night, and after the final buzzer, Karl-Anthony Towns made sure to highlight the impact of one key teammate.

The Knicks rallied past the San Antonio Spurs 124–113 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to claim the 2025 NBA Cup. Trailing entering the fourth quarter, New York leaned on rebounding, physicality, and timely shot-making to pull away late and secure the trophy.

Towns finished with a double-double and battled through a brief third-quarter injury scare, but Mitchell Robinson’s presence off the bench shifted the game’s tone. The center controlled the glass, particularly on the offensive end, creating extra possessions that helped swing momentum during the comeback.

Following the win, SNY Knicks Videos shared Towns’ postgame comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he explained why Robinson’s performance stood out after years of competing against him.

“I knew playing against Mitch how he impacts the game. To be his teammate now and see what he does, shoutout to Mitch man. Hell of a day at the office for him”

Karl-Anthony Towns on Mitchell Robinson: "I knew playing against Mitch how he impacts the game. To be his teammate now and see what he does, shoutout to Mitch man. Hell of a day at the office for him" pic.twitter.com/9NKLtg5zlL — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 17, 2025

Robinson finished with 15 rebounds, including 10 offensive boards, consistently extending possessions as the Spurs struggled to close defensive stands. His effort helped fuel a decisive fourth-quarter run that flipped the game in New York’s favor.

The Knicks’ depth proved critical throughout their NBA Cup run, and Towns’ praise underscored the growing chemistry within the rotation. With the trophy secured and confidence rising, New York leaves Las Vegas with momentum, belief, and a statement win that could carry into the heart of the season as roles continue to solidify.