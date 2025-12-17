The San Antonio Spurs are obviously disappointed to fall short against the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup Final, but they also understand how far they have come as a team in just the last couple of months. Tuesday's showdown in T-Mobile Arena was not only about competing for a trophy or the $500-plus thousand each player receives for winning the tournament — though that does matter. This opportunity was about building chemistry and confidence.

San Antonio certainly accomplished its goal in that regard, upsetting the near-unstoppable Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinals and performing admirably in a 124-113 loss to the Knicks in the championship contest. Dylan Harper is expressing gratitude for this pivotal trip to Las Vegas, while also putting the whole situation into perspective.

“It was an unbelievable experience to be a part of this,” the rookie guard told reporters, per Spurs reporter Dusty Garza, after posting 21 points and seven rebounds in defeat. “I'm three months into the NBA, and I get to go do things like this with a great group of guys. It got away from us in the fourth quarter, but overall, we're going to take a lot from that. We're going to apply it to the next time.”

Dylan Harper, who is making a strong Rookie of the Year push, says tonight was just the second time the full squad has played together. He’s feeling blessed and taking a lot of value from the experience. He feels the Spurs might just be getting started. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kYUDCGW2S8 — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) December 17, 2025

Following an impressive first 25 games to the 2025-26 campaign, San Antonio (18-7) is now expected to make the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. When Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and the rest of the Spurs' young players step under those bright lights for the first time, they may feel the magnitude of the moment. However, this momentous NBA Cup run will give Mitch Johnson's team plenty of lessons to draw from when adversity inevitably ramps up.

The Spurs had to grind their way to this championship showdown with New York, beating the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and OKC Thunder along the way. They also took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter before faltering versus the Knicks. This franchise has had to endure plenty of growing pains, but considering that this specific squad has been intact for only two games, San Antonio is in a fantastic position.

Harper, who is enjoying a solid start to his NBA career (13.1 points per game on 46.1 percent shooting), just wants the Spurs to truly appreciate all the obstacles they are facing during this growing process, even the ones they stumble over.

“For us, it's {about} just not taking anything for granted,” the No. 2 overall pick said, per Dusty Garza. “When we all go out there, we all know we gotta go out there and play 110 percent in order to win things like this.”