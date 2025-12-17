OG Anunoby whooped it up with his teammates as the New York Knicks were handed the NBA Cup trophy at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Their joy was palpable, as they achieved a big feat for a starving fanbase.

The Knicks banked on a strong performance in the fourth quarter to seal the victory against the San Antonio Spurs, 124-113. They became the third winner of the in-season tournament after the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Anunoby led the scoring for the Knicks with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting. He also had nine rebounds and three assists.

“We’re battle-tested and have proven we can come here and win. We're just going to use the momentum to carry us in the season into the playoffs,” said the hard-nosed forward on NBA TV.

“We’re battle-tested and have proven we can come here and win” 😤 OG Anunoby joins @ChrisBHaynes on The Association: Post Up following the Knicks’ @emirates NBA Cup Championship win to discuss what the victory means for the team moving forward. pic.twitter.com/aB3dt7RNNN — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 17, 2025

Article Continues Below

The 28-year-old Anunoby touted their physicality against the Spurs, limiting them to just 41% shooting. The Knicks also lorded it in the paint, scoring 56 points. He, however, also credited San Antonio for giving them a tough fight.

“Just anytime we play and we step on the court, we want to win. We know that to win here, you have to be a great team. So we knew it's the best of the best, and we played an amazing San Antonio Spurs team. They're really talented. It was a great game,” added Anunoby.

Jalen Brunson, who was named NBA Cup MVP, also starred for New York with 25 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.

The Knicks are guaranteed over $530,000 each with their NBA Cup triumph, with coach Mike Brown stating that they will hang their championship banner at Madison Square Garden.