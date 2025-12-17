UCLA women’s basketball delivered a performance that checked every box Coach Cori Close had emphasized in practice, while also producing a moment the Betts family will never forget.

Behind relentless defense and overwhelming physicality, the No. 4 Bruins brutally demolished Cal Poly 115-28 on Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion, showing both their ceiling as a contender and the emotional depth of this roster.

Senior center Lauren Betts anchored the dominance, posting her third double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kiki Rice led all scorers with 23 points, while five Bruins finished in double figures.

Yet the most meaningful moment came early, when Lauren shared the floor with her younger sister for the first time in a UCLA uniform.

“I was just so happy to be on the court with her,” said Lauren Betts after the game, via Benjamin Royer of Los Angeles Times. “She’s just done a lot of work, and I know that this process hasn't been easy, but to just have that moment with her, I mean, like, this is something that, we've kind of grown up just dreaming about, and so to be at this level and to be on the court with her is just, you know, really amazing, and continuing to boost her confidence, is super important.”

Freshman Sienna Betts, the No. 2 recruit in the 2025 class, made her long-awaited debut after missing the start of the season with a lower left-leg injury. She finished with five points and two assists in limited minutes, scoring her first collegiate basket in the fourth quarter and helping UCLA eclipse the 100-point mark.

Coach Cori Close emphasized easing Sienna into the moment, while also praising Sienna’s defensive instincts, particularly her ball-screen coverage.

“I just wanted her to just have some joy — to just get her feet wet,” Close said, via Benjamin Royer of Los Angeles Times. “It wasn't going to be perfect. I could tell she was playing with nerves. I am so excited about what she brings to our team.”

Close had spent the previous week challenging her team to recommit to consistency, toughness, and pride on the defensive end. UCLA responded with authority, racking up 46 rebounds, 19 steals, and forcing 31 turnovers.

With Lauren leading a title-contending group (10-1) and Sienna just beginning her journey, the Betts sisters’ story is only getting started — and UCLA’s ceiling may be rising right along with it.