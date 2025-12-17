The biggest game of Week 16 on the NFL slate is a rematch of what was one of the games of the year back in November. The Los Angeles Rams are heading to Seattle to take on the Seahawks with the NFC West lead and the No. 1 seed in the conference on the line.

Unfortunately, it looks like Seattle may be shorthanded for its biggest game of the season. Left tackle Charles Cross was listed as a DNP on Tuesday's injury report due to a hamstring injury, his second-straight day with that designation, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

The Seahawks only had a walkthrough on the short week, so Cross' listing is just an estimation. However, any DNP is a bad sign just two days before the biggest game of the year, especially with an injury like a hamstring.

Thankfully, the rest of the Seahawks were all listed as full participants.

The Rams are also shorthanded coming into this game, most notably with Davante Adams missing the first two practices of the week with a hamstring issue of his own. Adams has been struggling with a hamstring injury for much of the last month and re-injured it on Sunday, so his status is ins serious doubt.

Rams defensive end Braden Fiske also missed practice on Tuesday with an ankle injury, so some of the biggest stars on both sides may not be out there on Thursday.

Cross is crucial for a Seahawks offense that has been floundering lately. Seattle has struggled to run the football on anybody, and as a result Sam Darnold and the passing game have started to taper off as well. None of that will get any easier against a very good Rams defense that is playing some of its best football at the moment, even if Fiske isn't able to go.

Thursday's game will have a massive impact on the playoff picture in the NFC. The winner will have the inside track to a first-round bye, while the loser will very likely be going on the road in the first round of the playoffs. Neither team looks like it will be at full strength after Tuesday's reports.