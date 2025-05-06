The Minnesota Wild lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to end their season. After a hot start, they faded down to stretch thanks to injury. Now that the season is over, the organization has a big negotiation to start with their franchise player. Wild GM Bill Guerin spoke about the Kirill Kaprizov contract negotiation that will start on July 1. Minnesota fans will be happy to hear the team's standpoint.

“My expectations are to get him signed. That’s it,” Guerin told NHL.com's Jessi Pierce. “I’d like to get it done as soon as I can. Obviously, everybody knows how important Kirill is to the team and to the organization, and to the market. He’s a star player. So, yeah, that’s priority number one.”

This backs up what Wild owner Craig Leopold said earlier in the season, and everything Kaprizov has said in recent months. The star forward also spoke with Pierce about the frustrations of this season because of his injuries. “It’s just a little bit mental too, a little bit tough because you’re always without team. You’re alone, you’re home. You’re staying here, no travels, just do your stuff every day in the gym and stuff like this. It’s a tough year but something happened. It is what I can do nothing with this.”

The Wild will have to sacrifice some players to keep Kirill Kaprizov

The Wild already paid Kaprizov once in his career. He signed a five-year contract worth $9 million per season before the 2021-22 season. In the four years he has played on that deal, he has blossomed from a promising prospect into one of the best forwards in the league. He is going to get a massive pay raise starting in 2026, so the Wild may have to make some trades.

The one player that the Wild may trade to make room for Kaprizov is Marco Rossi. He is a former first-round pick and had a great season this year. They could get a haul of prospects, picks, or active players for trading Rossi before his entry-level contract. This is an opportunity for Minnesota to supercharge their prospect pipeline while paying their best player.

The Wild have already paid Matt Boldy and Brock Faber, other key pieces of their core. But there may not be enough room for Rossi. Kaprizov would be worth it, however, because of his offensive excellence at only 28 years old.