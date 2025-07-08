The 2025 NHL Draft is in the rearview mirror, and it's time to go over each draft class. In this piece, we will take a look at the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota did not have a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Wild traded it in the David Jiricek trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In total, they made five picks on Day 2 in Los Angeles, California.

The Wild are hoping the players they selected give them some reinforcement for the future. Minnesota has an impressive core of players already at the NHL level. They will focus on re-signing Kirill Kaprizov over the summer. But the hope is that someone from this class will play alongside him, Jiricek, and Brock Faber down the line.

More than a week has passed since the 2025 NHL Draft concluded. With this in mind, let's take a deeper look at the Wild's draft class and hand them an initial grade for the overall quality of their class.

Wild reach in the 2nd round

The Wild did not make their first selection of the draft until the second round. With the 52nd pick, Minnesota selected Örebro HK defenseman Theodor Hallquisth. Hallquisth has a lot going for him in terms of his NHL projection. However, this was a big reach by Minnesota at this spot.

Hallquisth has the size that teams want from their defensemen. Moreover, he is a decent skater who gives his all on the ice. His puck moving skill is another facet of his game that makes him an intriguing prospect. The fact that he's a right-shot defenseman makes him all the more coveted by teams in the NHL. This is a good foundation for a potential NHL defenseman.

However, there is a lot of work that needs to be done. Hallquisth is a decent skater, but he's not the best. He struggles with quickness, in particular, which has limited him in the defensive zone. His offense may not translate to the NHL, so his defense is going to need to improve, and his skating along with it.

The Wild see something in the Swedish defender, and that's admirable. However, he does not comfortably project as an NHL player. Taking this big of a gamble in the second round is very risky from general manager Bill Guerin.

Minnesota finds 4th-round value in 2025 NHL Draft

The Wild did not pick again until the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft. And thankfully, they found some value here. The first of their three fourth-round picks was Adam Benak, a player ClutchPoints had considered as a late-first-round or second-round prospect.

What holds Benak back is his size. He stands 5'7″, which is the sort of frame teams will shy away from no matter his skill. But he has a ton of skill to offer. Benak is a hardworking center who scored more than a point-per-game for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL this season. He has legitimate middle-six potential if he can find another gear to help the Wild forget about the size concerns.

With the 121st pick, the Wild selected North Bay Battalion winger Lirim Amidovski. Amidovski is an incredibly fast winger who plays with relentless physicality. If there is any player who presents as a true bulldog, it's him. The concern is his overall skill, but even if this doesn't come around, he could work as a bottom-six energy player.

123rd overall pick Carter Klippenstein does not have the same potential as the previous fourth-rounders. However, he could also realistically become a checking forward in the bottom six. He profiles well as a fourth-line forward who wins puck battles and gets in the opponent's face. Nothing flashy, sure, but it's still something.

Grade and final thoughts

The Wild get an average grade for their work in the 2025 NHL Draft. Truly, this is mostly a grade for Minnesota's fourth round. They found legitimate value there and those selections could define their draft. However, the reach in the second round drops the grade, and their overall lack of depth doesn't help matters, either.

Minnesota Wild draft grade: C