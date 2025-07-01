The Minnesota Wild are looking to again reload their roster for the 2025-26 season. Minnesota is keeping an eye and closing in on signing center Nico Sturm, per The Athletic. Sturm is a two-time Stanley Cup champion.

“5th-best faceoff guy in the NHL last season (min. 422 draws), 2-time Cup champ, fills PK/size/forechecking role,” Michael Russo wrote for the outlet.

Sturm previously played in Minnesota. He last suited up for the team during the 2021-22 campaign. He has spent part of this last season in Florida, where he won a Stanley Cup with the Panthers. Sturm also played in San Jose and Colorado. He won his first Stanley Cup with the Avalanche.

Sturm had a decent season this last year, while playing for the Sharks and Panthers respectively. He appeared in 62 games and posted 14 points. His points were evenly split between goals and assists.

The center has appeared in 331 career games. He has posted 92 points, including 46 goals. His best season came in 2022-23 with the Sharks. Sturm posted 26 points that year.

The Wild are looking for success

Minnesota had a good season this last campaign, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Wild lost in a five-game series to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The club had a tough season offensively. Minnesota mustered just 228 goals, which was quite a bit less than some other clubs in their division. All three teams ahead of them in the Central Division had 277 goals.

Minnesota is making strides to fix the offense. In recent days, the Wild picked up winger Vladimir Tarasenko from the Detroit Red Wings. Tarasenko posted 33 points last season. The winger is a veteran of the league who has made four NHL All-Star Games.

The Wild also traded with the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Cameron Butler. Minnesota gave up forward Brendan Gaunce for him. Butler is a young talent who has played quite sparingly in the NHL.

Wild fans hope the roster moves will give the team a chance to get to a Stanley Cup Final next season.

