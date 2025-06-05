The Minnesota Wild returned to the playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The Wild were also eliminated in the first round for the fifth time in the last six seasons. While making the playoffs has become the expectation, they need to find a way to move beyond the first round. This year, they have plenty of cap space and will be looking to make another step forward through free agency. We look at the dream scenario for the Wild in this 2025 NHL Free Agency period.

NHL Free Agency opens on July 1, but the Wild have already made a move. Minnesota agreed to a one-year deal with Marcus Johansson already this offseason. Now, they can turn to other needs. The Wild are expected to have over $22 million in cap space this year, according to Cap Wages. They also have only six pending free agents. Two of them are restricted free agents, while the other four are unrestricted. Also, one of those is Marc-Andre Fleury, who has announced he is retiring.

Regardless, there is plenty to do this offseason for the Wild. To start with, they need to finalize their situation with Marco Rossi. Then, they need to bring in a new backup goaltender. Finally, the Wild need a bonafide top two-line forward to work with. We look at how the Wild can make this a dream offseason in free agency.

Bring back Marco Rossi

Wild general manager Bill Guerin recently spoke about the contract negotiations with Rossi. There is a desire to bring the 23-year-old center back, but there is also some difficulty in the contract negotiations. Still, the best situation for the Wild is for Rossi to return. While he was playing some with the fourth line in the playoffs, Rossi spent plenty of time on the top two lines this year. He is also coming off a fantastic season. Rossi played in all 82 games for the Wild, one of just three players to play 82 games for them this year. Further, he had 24 goals, 36 assists, and 60 total points, good for second on the team. He was also a major part of the powerplay, with seven goals and nine assists. His seven powerplay goals led the team.

Rossi is not going to come on the cheap, though. It seems he may be aiming for a longer-term deal. According to Cap Wages, a short-term deal would most likely cost $4.5 million in AAV, while a longer-term deal would be closer to $7.4 million in AAV. Still, the Wild have the cap space. With over $22 million in cap space, they can easily sign the long-term deal. They do need to consider that Kirill Kaprizov is in the final year of his contract. Kaprizov is currently making $9 million this year, and could see up to a $4 million increase. Even with the $4 million there, the Wild can bring back Rossi, and they need to find a way to do so.

The Wild add a goaltender

Fleury announced that he will be retiring. This means the Wild will need to replace him. Filip Gustavsson has been the starting goaltender for the Wild. He has been consistent, playing 45 or more games in each of the last two seasons and 39 games in his first season with the Wild. Moreover, his numbers have been solid, and he is clearly the number one starter for the Wild. Still, Fleury has started 103 games for the Wild in the last three seasons, having a goals-against average under three the entire time.

Not only do the Wild need a quality backup for days off for Gustavsson, but they need an insurance policy in case he goes down with an injury. Jesper Wallstedt is an option. He just signed an extension with the Wild and played two games for them last year. Still, in his five NHL games in his career, he has a 3.44 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage. That may not be the numbers for a quality backup.

The Wild would like flexibility here. While signing a bigger name like Jake Allen is an option, he will be on the more expensive end for a backup, and not as easy to discard if Wallstedt is ready. Ilya Samsonov could be the answer for the Wild. He has played in 40 or more games three times in his career. Further, he was solid last year with the Vegas Golden Knights. Samsonov had a 2.82 goals against average and a .891 save percentage. He is expected to sign for just under $2 million, so bringing in an insurance plan for a team with high hopes would be huge for the Wild.

A new forward for Minnesota

The Wild could lose Gustav Nyquist and Justin Brazeau in free agency, but both were playing on the bottom two lines this season. To replace them, the Wild need to move down a player from one of the higher lines and upgrade at that top-line position. Ryan Hartman has been playing as the second-line center for the Wild. The Wild could move Rossi back into one of the top two lines, but, regardless, other parts can move around to make space for a top-six forward.

While Mitch Marner may be the best forward in the free agent class, he may not fit as well with Kaprizov and Matt Boldy. Still, upgrading at the center position would be huge. Sam Bennett would be a major piece for multiple reasons. First, he would be a regular-season upgrade. Bennett scored 25 goals and 26 assists. That would have placed him fifth on the team in points this year. Second, his playoff experience could help Minnesota move forward in the Western Conference.

Bennett has played in 102 playoff games in his career, including playing in the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight season. He has also been amazing in the playoffs this year, scoring 12 goals and adding six assists already. He is expected to earn just over $6.5 million in AAV for his next contract, making it something the Wild could afford. Not only does this move improve the roster, but brings much-needed playoff experience to them.

Overall, the Wild have a solid base for a long-term playoff contender. Part of that base is Rossi, and in a perfect situation, he would be back next year. They could have a future goaltender in Wallstedt, but for a team expecting to contend, they need a better insurance option. They can both improve their top six forwards and add playoff experience by bringing in Bennett, which would complete the dream offseason in the State of Hockey.