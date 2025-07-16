The Minnesota Wild returned to the playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Still, they would fall in the first round to the Vegas Golden Knights. This was also the fifth time in six years, they failed to advance past the first round. Still, the offseason has not been a productive one for the Wild. While they made some trades, they were not active in the free agent market, which may be a major mistake.

The majority of the offseason has been focused on restricted free agent Marco Rossi. The Wild have not been able to come to terms with their young forward, who was a major part of the success of the franchise last year. Bill Guerin and the Wild have made some moves. They traded away Frederick Gaudreau for a draft pick from the Seattle Kraken, while also acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the Detroit Red Wings.

They would also lose Travis Boyd, Justin Brazeau, Gustav Nyquist, and Graeme Clarke in free agency. Further, Marc-Andre Fleury announced his retirement from the NHL. The Wild still have $14 million in cap space to work with for the rest of the summer. They have made eight signings in this free agency period, and this is how they grade out

Marcus Johansson returns to the Wild

The first move of the summer for Minnesota was to bring back Marcus Johansson on a one-year $800,000 contract. Johansson was the 24th overall pick of the 2009 Draft by the Washington Capitals. He would join the Caps roster in the 2010-11 season and turn into a consistent scoring threat for the team. In his final four seasons with the Capitals, he would score 44 or more points in each of them. Still, he would be traded in the summer of 2017 by the Caps due to salary cap restrictions to the New Jersey Devils.

He has since spent time with the Devils, Boston Bruins, a short stint with the Wild, the Seattle Kraken, and back with the Capitals before joining the Wild again through a trade during the 2022-23 campaign. He has been solid in the last two full seasons with the team, scoring 11 goals in each season and having 30 or more points in each of them as well.

Using a general rule of thumb of $100,000 per point of production being an efficient contract, the Wild got a steal with this deal. If the Swede produces like he has the last two years, this is one of the best contracts they could have signed.

Marcus Johansson contract grade: A+

Michael Milne re-signs on a one-year deal

The Wild also brought back one of their major prospects this offseason. He is currently the 12th-ranked prospect in their system, and will be back on a one-year two-way contract paying him $775,000 when he is with the NHL club. The Abbotsford, British Columbia, native played four years in the WHL before being drafted in 2022 by the Wild.

He has spent three seasons with the Iowa Wild, improving each year. The Canadian forward is coming off his best season, playing 60 games, with 15 goals and 11 assists. He would also make his NHL debut this year, playing one game in Minnesota.

He has turned into a solid contributor for the AHL squad, playing on both the penalty kill and powerplay. If he can continue to develop, he will get another contract next summer.

Michael Milne contract grade: B-

Goaltender Cal Petersen joins the Wild

With the retirement of Fleury, the Wild need a new backup netminder. One option is Jesper Wallstedt. He struggled in his two games at the NHL level this year, and also was not great in the AHL this past season. Still, he has shown promise in the AHL since being drafted 20th overall in 2021 by the Wild. If he does not pan out, Minnesota has brought in insurance with Petersen.

After playing his college career at Notre Dame, he would join the Los Angeles Kings organization. The Iowa native would make his NHL debut with the Kings in the 2018-19 season, going 5-4-1 with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. He would become LA's backup goaltender for two years before returning to the AHL in the 2022-23 season.

That summer, he would be traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, and he last played in the NHL in 2023-24, playing five games.

While he showed promise early in his career, he has not been great in recent years. Still, at a cost of just $775,000, he is a solid insurance plan if Wallstedt does not work out.

Cal Petersen contract grade: B-

Minnesota signs Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year deal

Aube-Kubel joins the squad after finishing the year with the New York Rangers last season. He broke into the NHL with the Flyers, and would also be with the Colorado Avalanche when they won the Cup in 2022. The Canadian forward may be best known for denting the Stanley Cup during the celebration. He has not been able to carve out consistent playing time at the NHL level. Still, he has 304 games of experience, with 32 goals and 48 assists.

At nearly 30 years old, he is no longer a prospect, but with the NHL experience he has, and on a two-way contract worth league minimum, the forward is a solid depth piece to have on the AHL roster.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel contract grade: B-

Matt Kiersted gets a two-year contract from the Wild

Kiersted got a two-year, two-way contract from the Wild worth $775,000 at the NHL level. After playing at the University of North Dakota, he has been with the Florida Panthers organization. He has been a solid defender at the AHL level, but has not seen a lot of NHL time. He has played 39 games for the Panthers and is seen as a bottom-six defender overall. The blue liner is another solid depth piece, but doesn't move the needle much.

Matt Kiersted contact grade: C

Forward Tyler Pitlick joins the franchise

Pitlick was once regarded as a top 20 prospect in the Edmonton Oilers system, but he has not turned into that level of player. He has spent time with eight different NHL teams, playing 420 NHL games with 109 points. Still, he has not played in the NHL since the end of the 2023-24 season with the Rangers. He is a physical player who brings good size and effort to his game. Overall, this is an inexpensive call-up player if the Wild need someone in a bind.

Tyler Pitlick contract grade: C+

Ben Gleason looks to break into the NHL with the Wild

Gleason joined the Dallas Stars organization as an undrafted free agent in the summer of 2018. That season, he would play four games with the Stars, registering an assist. That was the last time that the defender saw NHL ice. He has been in the AHL since, being part of both the Oilers and Flyers organizations. The Michigan native is coming in under a one-year deal with a two-way contract. He moves the puck well and is a solid skater.

Still, this is most likely one of his last shots to make an NHL roster. His offensive ability makes him attractive, but he struggles to take command of the defensive zone and will get pulled out of position at times. With just six defenders under contract at the NHL level, he could see some time on the Wild roster this year.

Ben Gleason contract grade: C

The Wild sign a former Stanley Cup champion

Nico Sturm is returning to the team that brought him into the NHL. The German forward began his career with the Wild in the 2018-19 season. He has never been an overly productive player, with his best season being with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23. That year, he had 14 goals with 12 assists. He would be traded to the Panthers during the season this year, winning his second Cup, after winning with the Avalanche in 2022. At a cost of $2 million per season, he does not bring the production that warrants that type of contract. While he brings playoff experience, this was still a steep price to pay.

Nico Sturm contract grade: D

Final grade on the Minnesota Wild's 2025 free agency signings

This offseason may be more about what the Wild did not do than what they did. Bringing back Johansson was a solid move. Further, if Wallstedt does not pan out at the NHL level, Petersen will need to step up to be Gustavsson's backup, something he has been hit-and-miss at in his career.

The team has yet to find a solution to the Rossi situation, and there is little end in sight there. The Wild were in a position to build on last season, but fell flat this summer. If the signings do work out, and the Wild win the Cup, just keep it away from Aube-Kubel.

Overall grade for the Wild's 2025 free agency Class: C+