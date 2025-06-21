July 1st is the official start of the NHL's free agency period. However, as that date approaches, it is becoming clearer and clearer the path that some teams like the Minnesota Wild, as well as certain free agents will be taking. Now, it seems like the path that free agent winger Brock Boeser has almost been realized. According to hockey focused account NHL Rumour Report on X (formerly Twitter), it seems like Boeser will be joining the Wild once free agency officially opens.

“Nick Kypreos: Brock Boeser, we assume, is coming real close to terms with the Minnesota Wild- Leafs Morning Take,” posted NHL Rumour Report on the social media platform.

Boeser would definitely be a big pickup for the Wild. They could use more juice for their attack. Based on his track record with the Vancouver Canucks, Boeser would certainly help with that. However, it's well known that the Wild and their GM, Bill Guerin, are a bit closer to the cap than they'd like. Would signing Boeser preclude them from bringing in other help, or retaining some of their own offensive talent? If so, then promising young center Marco Rossi might end up leaving the Twin Cities.

Can Wild sign Brock Boeser and keep Marco Rossi as well?

Article Continues Below

Because of the cap situation, it would certainly be tough for Guerin to have both offensive options. It sounds as if the Boeser deal is close based on the reports. Rossi is a restricted free agent, so he's also in line for a pay increase. The biggest question for Guerin and the Wild brass is if they will actually be able to bring Rossi back on a deal that works for both him and the team.

If they can, then the Wild's prospects for next season will certainly get a boost. Rossi's growth in his sophomore season was a lot of fun for Minnesota fans to see. He's become a pretty popular player with this roster, and his youth could mean that he would be here for a while. Combining him with Boeser, who will likely ink a long-term deal, could be quite a tandem. If Guerin can get both offensive contributors under contract, then 2025-26 could be one with more promise and glory in Minnesota.