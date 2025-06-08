Sometime in the next year, the Minnesota Wild hope to sign not only the richest contract in franchise history, but the most important. Kirill Kaprizov is eligible for an extension on July 1 after five record-setting years with the Wild. Both sides have expressed interest in a long-term contract, but anything can happen in NHL free agency. Before 2025 free agency begins for the Wild, they have to re-sign Kaprizov.

Since Kaprizov joined the team in the shortened 2021 season, he has entered the franchise history books on multiple occasions. He has a Calder Trophy as the top rookie, the best season in franchise history in 2021-22, and three All-Star Game appearances. Before he got hurt this year, he was taking pole position in Hart Trophy consideration, given to the league's MVP. The Wild have been yearning for a star like this for their entire existence. Letting him walk would be the biggest nightmare any team could draw up.

When July 1, 2025, strikes, the Wild and Kaprizov can certify an extension that keeps him in Minnesota for a long time. It would make him one of the highest-paid players in the league, and deservedly so. Only then should general manager Bill Guerin look to add around Kaprizov and the core in NHL free agency. If he does not, a saga will begin that could lead to July 1, 2026.

There are numerous examples as to why the Wild cannot let this situation drag out any further. John Tavares was committed to staying with the Islanders until he wasn't, spurning them to join the Maple Leafs. A year ago, it was not on anyone's radar that Mitch Marner would leave Toronto. Now, it's a mere formality. Even trading the star, like the Avalanche and Mikko Rantanen, doesn't always work out. Always bet on talent. Only then can the Wild start thinking about making their first Stanley Cup Final appearance.

The Wild still need to add in NHL free agency

Article Continues Below

The Wild's six-game playoff loss to the Vegas Golden Knights highlighted the need for significant improvements. They have a strong goaltending plan, with Filip Gustavsson now and Jesper Wallstedt in the wings. Kaprizov represents the star forward, Matt Boldy and Brock Faber are locked in long-term, and Joel Eriksson Ek is a great 200-foot player.

The Wild should try to keep Marco Rossi on a team-friendly contract this summer. He is a restricted free agent after a solid season, but could be a cap casualty due to Kaprizov's contract. If Boldy, Kaprizov, and Rossi are all on the Wild for the foreseeable future, Minnesota will be contenders in a strong Western Conference.

As for players not on their team already, the Wild should look toward a defenseman to help support Faber. Jon Merrill is a free agent, and they would be better off with Ryan Lindgren, who is much younger. Restricted free agents K'Andre Miller, Noah Dobson, and Bowen Byram could all be moved this offseason. With more cap space thanks to the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts declining, the Wild can make a big swing.

Even if all of these other things happen, free agency could be a disaster for the Wild. If Kaprizov starts next season on an expiring contract, every loss will provide an opportunity for the trade conversation to heat up. Even after signing Parise and Suter, Minnesota has never had a player of this caliber. They need to treat him like the face of the franchise, because that's exactly what he is.

The Wild have cap space to spend this summer for the first time since buying out Parise and Suter. The first priority should be signing Kaprizov. Anything else is an epic failure that will only lead to more attention on a franchise struggling for an identity.