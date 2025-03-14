The NHL Trade Deadline came and went with no action from the Montreal Canadiens. Many circled the Canadiens as possibly the most active team at this year's deadline. However, Kent Hughes decided to stay the course and give his players a chance to make the playoffs with the group they had in the room. The only downside for the team was that he didn't use any assets to improve the team.

Hughes's decision not to be a buyer at the deadline makes sense. If they make it, the Canadiens' chances of making any noise in the playoffs are unlikely. Hughes has done such a good job of rebuilding the team that tearing down any of that progress just for a couple of extra home dates in the box office would be a step backward for the franchise.

Hughes also made one of the savviest moves of the season earlier in the year when he traded Justin Barron for Alexandre Carrier. It was another misstep for Barry Trotz and the Nashville Predators, as Barron struggled in his new home while Carrier became a pillar for the Canadiens. Carrier helped the Canadiens be one of the best teams in the league through the middle part of the season, and they wouldn't have been in a position to stay the course if he hadn't joined the team.

Labeling the Canadiens' reasons for “concern” after the trade deadline is an interesting way to phrase it. In the long run, the Canadiens are more hopeful as they have one of the league's best prospect pools, and their young players will get some big-game experience this season. However, there are a couple of issues when determining their concerns in this particular season.

Kent Hughes opts for internal second-line center

Many fans are questioning why Hughes decided not to upgrade at second-line center. Kirby Dach recently suffered yet another season-ending injury, leaving a massive gap in the position. It's certain that if the price was right and the perfect fit was available, Hughes would've struck a deal. However, upgrading that position could be more of an offseason endeavor for someone long-term than a rental at the deadline.

It's the second season in a row where Dach will miss significant time with a knee injury. He underwent surgery on February 25 but is hopeful he will be ready for training camp. Regardless, it's hard to trust Dach as the future No. 2 center if he can't stay healthy for an entire season. Putting that trust in him once the Canadiens are contenders and losing him for the season could be catastrophic.

Owen Beck spent some time in the two-hole but received limited ice time. Second-line centers typically play 14-18 minutes, depending on the coach, but Beck played many games between six and nine minutes. It wasn't a sustainable strategy to have him play such limited minutes on a team trying to contend for a playoff spot.

Alex Newhook was the most recent player to fill that hole. The Canadiens sent down Beck and recalled Joshua Roy to play the wing with Newhook while adding Patrik Laine to the right side. Newhook has already won a Stanley Cup in his young career, but he is better suited to play a bottom-six role.

Roy-Newhook-Laine would be a great third line to roll out next season. Laine can play limited minutes at 5-on-5, but continue to dominate the powerplay. Roy and Newhook can bring some young depth down the lineup. However, it isn't a good second line on a contender.

Canadiens' competition is fierce in the wild card race

The Ottawa Senators hold the first wild card position with 75 points in 65 games. The Columbus Blue Jackets are second with 70 points in 65 games. Behind them are the New York Rangers with 70 points, the Canadiens with 69, and the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins with 68. It'll take one team getting hot down the stretch to claim that second spot, but past knowledge of the wild card race can help us determine what the Canadiens must do.

The second wild card threshold over the past few seasons has been around 90-92 points. That means the Canadiens need 21 points over their final 17 games to at least give them a chance. A record of 10-6-1 would do it, but it still might not be enough. They'd likely need a record closer to 11-5-1 or 12-4-1 to guarantee their spot in the dance.

Can the Canadiens go on a run like that? They've been pretty good since the break with points in eight of nine games, but you have to believe that bubble will burst before the season ends. The test for them will be if they can get things back on track after that inevitable two or three-game losing stretch to save their season.