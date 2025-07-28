The Montreal Canadiens took a massive step forward in 2024-25. Following a scintillating run to the Stanley Cup Final four seasons ago, the Habs spent three years at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, finishing dead last in the Atlantic Division between 2022-24.

But things are looking up for the National Hockey League's most storied franchise. The 24-time Stanley Cup champions returned to the dance in 2024-25, finishing 40-31-11 in the regular season before eventually bowing out to the Washington Capitals in five games in Round 1. Despite the disappointing ending, the squad is expected to take another step forward this upcoming campaign.

With a young, highly skilled roster and star power at every position, the future for the franchise is undoubtedly bright. The outlook is even sunnier considering Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes made a couple of savvy moves to improve the roster this summer.

Canadiens made several smart moves this summer

Not counting the Canadiens' perfect move — which we'll discuss shortly — Hughes took a chance on a couple of veteran players who could move the needle in 2025-26. That includes Joe Veleno, who will compete for a bottom-six slot after signing a one-year deal earlier in July.

As well, the team agreed to terms on one-year, one-way contracts with forward Sammy Blais and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen on July 1. The former just helped the Abbotsford Canucks win their maiden Calder Cup championship, adding 40 points in 51 AHL regular season games and chipping in another 19 points in 23 playoff games. He's ready for another NHL shot after winning a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. Like Veleno, he will, at the least, help shore up the forward depth.

Kahkonen will compete with Jakub Dobes as the Canadiens' backup goaltender in 2025-26 after appearing in 56 AHL games this season with the Colorado Eagles, Manitoba Moose and Charlotte Checkers, posting a 14-20-1 record. The Helsinki, Finland native suited up in 18 playoff contests with the Checkers, earning a 12-6 record, a .906 save percentage and a 2.18 goals-against average.

Along with Veleno, Blais and Kahkonen, Zack Bolduc was added in the trade with the Blues that sent Logan Mailloux to Missouri. The former 17th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft appeared in 72 games with St. Louis in 2024-25, adding 36 points in a strong rookie campaign. The 22-year-old should immediately step into the top-nine, and could even see second-line minutes alongside Kirby Dach and Ivan Demidov.

Overall, it was a few nice adds by Hughes and the front office, and even if all four new players don't pan out, the Canadiens will not be too worse for wear. But, without a doubt, the best move the team made came days before NHL free agency opened. It was, of course, the addition of the pride of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Noah Dobson.

Noah Dobson blockbuster was Habs' perfect move

Adding Dobson is absolutely massive for Montreal's blue line, and he should immediately be a difference-maker for the club long into the future. Although he cost two first-round picks and a skilled young forward in Emil Heineman, the return was well worth the price for the former New York Islanders' first-rounder.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound defenseman also signed a massive eight-year, $76 million contract extension that will have him frequenting the Bell Centre for years to come. Since making his debut in 2019-20, the 25-year-old has registered 230 points in 388 career NHL games. Although he had a bit of a down year in a non-playoff season for the Islanders, he is one year removed from a terrific 70-point showing in 2023-24.

What the Canadiens now have is an excellent one-two punch of Dobson and Lane Hutson, who is fresh off winning the Calder Trophy after managing a phenomenal 66 points in 82 games in his rookie season. Along with a couple other effective young blue liners in Jayden Struble and Kaiden Guhle, along with a grizzled veteran in Mike Matheson, the Habs boast one of the better defensive units in the Eastern Conference.

Although the price was steep, Dobson will make an immediate impact on both sides of the puck for Montreal, and there's a real chance he could spend the rest of his career in Quebec. It was a huge move by Hughes and the front office, and it should help an exciting young roster take the next step in 2025-26.

Can Montreal improve further in 2025-26?

Without a doubt, the Canadiens got better this summer, adding Dobson, Bolduc, Veleno, Blais and Kahkonen. Losing David Savard to retirement, Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia in free agency, and Heineman on the trade market is disappointing, but the roster still looks ready to be even better next season.

The Habs boast an excellent top line made up of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, and Demidov should be even better next season once he's fully attuned to North American hockey. Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson are still quite effective players, and both are projected to play on the fourth line if all goes well health-wise.

The big question mark is Kirby Dach, who has struggled mightily to stay healthy but remains a serviceable 2C at his best. There are rumblings that Hughes might look to bring in a more effective second-line center, and if that happens, it would allow Dach to move down the lineup and get more sheltered minutes.

In between the pipes, Samuel Montembeault proved that he's the goaltender of the future in Montreal after sporting a 2.80 goals-against average and .902 save percentage across 62 regular season appearances. He should be even better next year with a blue line in front of him that now features a bonafide star in Dobson — and he'll be motivated to play his best hockey with the Olympics coming up next February.

While the Atlantic Division remains a gauntlet, with teams like the defending champion Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning all fashioning themselves Stanley Cup contenders, if the stars align, the Canadiens could be battling for the top of the division sooner rather than later.

It was a short rebuild in Montreal, and after the addition of Dobson, along with a couple other savvy moves, the Canadiens could be one of the league's breakout teams in 2025-26. Even if they aren't yet ready to legitimately compete for a Stanley Cup, this should be one of the most exciting NHL rosters to watch come October.