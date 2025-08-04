The Montreal Canadiens made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a surprising turn this past season. Many expected this year to be a rough one for the young Habs. They struggled early on, which drove the point home even further. At one point, the Canadiens were ripped for regressing on the ice due to their particularly poor performances. However, they bounced back and made the postseason.

The Habs' return to the playoffs lasted six games. In those six games, though, they brought everything they had against the Washington Capitals. The Canadiens had a point to prove. And they walked away from that series having put in a very good account of themselves.

In the summer, Montreal wanted to make another statement. They sought to rise up the Atlantic Division and become regular postseason contenders. As a result, the Canadiens swung a trade for Noah Dobson, sending Emil Heineman and two first-round picks to the New York Islanders.

Montreal now pairs Dobson with Lane Hutson for what could be one of the best blueline pairings in the league. They appear ready to make a push for playoff hockey once again. However, there is one move they could have made this summer. And this move could haunt them a bit as the 2025-26 season rolls along.

Canadiens are still in search of a second-line center

The Canadiens have a very good core of players on the roster. Hutson, Dobson, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky are a very formidable group on paper. This does not mean Montreal has a perfect roster by any means. And one glaring roster need is at second-line center.

Montreal is currently relying on either Kirby Dach or Alex Newhook to anchor the second line. Both players are 24 years old, meaning they could be on the verge of a breakout campaign. However, they also bring concerns and limitations.

Article Continues Below

Dach has a lot of potential, but he has underperformed in the NHL. Moreover, he has struggled with injury over the last two seasons. Out of a potential 246 games over the last three seasons, Dach has skated in just 117 with the Canadiens.

Newhook has not struggled with a significant injury, thankfully. In saying this, he hasn't shown the ability to produce at a top-six level. After scoring 15 goals and 34 points through 55 games in 2023-24, he managed just 15 goals and 26 points in 82 games this past season.

Of course, making this trade is easier said than done. Every team in the NHL is looking to upgrade at center. It's one of the most important positions in hockey. More specifically, a lot of teams want to add a legitimate second-line center.

There are options out there for Montreal, though. Nazem Kadri could be available for trade from the Calgary Flames. The Anaheim Ducks have yet to re-sign restricted free agent Mason McTavish. Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann has experience playing center. Any of these names would represent an upgrade.

There are certainly difficulties in adding at this position. But the Canadiens have already gone for broke by trading for Dobson. They made that move without giving up significant draft or prospect capital, as well. Montreal is still well equipped to make a significant move.

The Canadiens are done rebuilding. As a result, they need to focus on adding the players that can help them compete for a Stanley Cup. This starts with acquiring a center who can anchor the second-line before the 2025-26 season.