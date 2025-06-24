The Montreal Canadiens made the postseason for the first time since 2021 this season. Although they were eliminated swiftly but the Washington Capitals, there is some hope for the future in Quebec. They have cap space, just like everyone else, but they also have two first-round picks that make them potential traders. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun says that Canadiens GM Kent Hughes is searching the trade market, but may need to compromise.

“Habs GM Kent Hughes is leaving no stone unturned in surveying the forward market and trying to line up potential trade scenarios for this week and perhaps into the summer,” LeBrun reported. “The search for a No. 2 center might be too hard this offseason, so a compromise might be a top-six winger with pop. Some of those calls Hughes is making are in that direction.”

The Canadiens have the 16th and 17th overall picks in this year's draft. They picked up the extra pick from the Calgary Flames for taking on Sean Monahan's contract in the 2022 offseason. Now, they could flip that pick for an offense threat, which Monahan never turned into for either team.

The Canadiens have some questions to answer this offseason, outside of their desire for a forward. Goalie Jakub Dobes is a restricted free agent, Patrik Laine is eligible for an extension, and Kirby Dach is also extension-eligible after a lost injury season. On top of all of those potential extensions or changes, they are looking to add more.

The Canadiens could use their picks to trade for restricted free agents JJ Peterka or Marco Rossi. They would both be solid running mates for Suzuki as young forwards. Montreal could also go the veteran route, with JG Pageau and Brayden Schenn out there as well. They have options and cap space, so don't be stunned to see someone else picking at either 16 or 17.