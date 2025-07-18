The NHL offseason is winding down, and most goaltending rooms are filled up. That means the end of a great run for one of the league's long-standing backups. Jaroslav Halak announced his retirement on Friday after a 17-year career with seven teams, including the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, and New York Rangers.

After 581 NHL games, Jaroslav Halak is hanging up the skates. Best of luck in retirement! 👏 pic.twitter.com/UErJMw4rLz — NHL (@NHL) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Halak played 581 games for seven different teams in his career. He last played for the 2022-23 New York Rangers, winning 10 of his 25 appearances with a .903 save percentage. Despite those solid backup numbers, he did not play in the past two seasons. Now, the Czech goalie has hung up the pads.

Halak was given a chance to make the Carolina Hurricanes for the 2023-24 season. As Fredrick Andersen dealt with health issues, the veteran was signed to a professional tryout contract. But Andersen was able to return, leaving Halak without a roster spot and ending his NHL career.

Halak burst onto the scene as the Canadiens' backup in the early Carey Price years. When Price struggled at the end of the 2009-10 season, Halak took over the starting job and shone. He led the eighth-seeded Habs past the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals in the first round, a monumental upset. They upset the Pittsburgh Penguins after that, eventually falling to the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Halak began bouncing around after his run with the Canadiens. Three-plus years with the Blues ended with 12 games with the Washington Capitals. His lone All-Star Game appearance came in 2014-15 when he started for the New York Islanders and led them to the playoffs. His four years on Long Island landed him a three-season backup gig with the Boston Bruins. One year in Vancouver and another with the Rangers ended his NHL career.

Jaroslav Halak won't be going to the Hall of Fame or have his number retired, but some great play for multiple franchises makes him a well-remembered goalie.