The NHL offseason is winding down, and most goaltending rooms are filled up. That means the end of a great run for one of the league's long-standing backups. Jaroslav Halak announced his retirement on Friday after a 17-year career with seven teams, including the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, and New York Rangers.

Halak played 581 games for seven different teams in his career. He last played for the 2022-23 New York Rangers, winning 10 of his 25 appearances with a .903 save percentage. Despite those solid backup numbers, he did not play in the past two seasons. Now, the Czech goalie has hung up the pads.

Halak was given a chance to make the Carolina Hurricanes for the 2023-24 season. As Fredrick Andersen dealt with health issues, the veteran was signed to a professional tryout contract. But Andersen was able to return, leaving Halak without a roster spot and ending his NHL career.

Article Continues Below

Halak burst onto the scene as the Canadiens' backup in the early Carey Price years. When Price struggled at the end of the 2009-10 season, Halak took over the starting job and shone. He led the eighth-seeded Habs past the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals in the first round, a monumental upset. They upset the Pittsburgh Penguins after that, eventually falling to the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Halak began bouncing around after his run with the Canadiens. Three-plus years with the Blues ended with 12 games with the Washington Capitals. His lone All-Star Game appearance came in 2014-15 when he started for the New York Islanders and led them to the playoffs. His four years on Long Island landed him a three-season backup gig with the Boston Bruins. One year in Vancouver and another with the Rangers ended his NHL career.

Jaroslav Halak won't be going to the Hall of Fame or have his number retired, but some great play for multiple franchises makes him a well-remembered goalie.

More NHL News
Joe Pavelski swings during the final round of the American Century Championship celebroty golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 13, 2025.
Former NHL star Joe Pavelski almost speechless after winning American Century ChampionshipMiguel La Torre ·
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves (75) passes the puck against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Scotiabank Arena.
Grading Ryan Reaves trade between Maple Leafs, SharksBen Shelley ·
Matt Dumba in a Penguins Jersey in the center, Jim Nill (Stars GM) and Kyle Dubas (Penguins GM) on the outsides
Grading Matt Dumba trade between Stars, PenguinsBryan Logan ·
2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna has reportedly committed to Penn State hockey.
NHL Draft rumors: 2026 prospect Gavin McKenna makes final NCAA decisionGuillermo Guajardo ·
Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Roslovic (96) shoots the puck in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.
NHL rumors: Jack Roslovic linked to 4 teams in free agencyRexwell Villas ·
Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) talks to media after their victory over the Dallas Stars in game two of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre.
Hurricanes’ Nikolaj Ehlers explains why he left Jets in NHL Free AgencyTristin McKinstry ·