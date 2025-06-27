The Montreal Canadiens are making a huge splash mere hours before the NHL Draft, acquiring Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders. Hockey insider Kevin Weekes was the first to break the news.

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston reported earlier on Friday that a Dobson trade was likely, and that it would either be the Canadiens or the Columbus Blue Jackets getting the star defenseman.

Johnston confirmed that it's a sign-and-trade, with Dobson set to sign an eight-year contract extension with a $9.5 million AAV. It's a massive addition for the Habs, who get a bonafide star blue liner in the prime of his career at age 25.

In return, New York is getting both of Montreal's first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft — No. 16 and No. 17 — along with 23-year-old forward Emil Heineman, who will be a restricted free agent on July 1.

Heineman was selected in the second-round, No. 43 overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers. He played his rookie season with Montreal in 2024-25, scoring 10 goals and 18 points in 62 games. He chipped in another one goal over five Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

Dobson had spent his entire career with the Islanders after being selected No. 12 overall in 2018. After a coming out party to the tune of 70 points in 79 games in 2023-24, the Summerside, Prince Edward Island native regressed to 39 points in 71 games in 2024-25 for the Isles.

Still, he's an excellent all-around defenseman with huge bounce-back potential in 2025-26. Here's what The Athletic's Canadiens reporter Arpon Basu had to say about the deal.

“The right side of the Canadiens blue line is losing David Savard to retirement. The acquisition of Dobson means incumbent Alexandre Carrier — one of the best in-season trades of the year — essentially becomes Savard’s replacement on the third pairing, with the end result that the Canadiens blue line becomes much better in the short term.

“But the beauty of this deal for Montreal is it makes them better for the long-term as well, with Dobson locked in for the next eight years. He is a difference-making player coming off a down year and gives the Canadiens two play-driving, offensive defensemen, along with Lane Hutson.”

Dobson and Hutson is an excellent one-two punch on the blue line, and the Canadiens are now in great shape as they look to improve upon their 2024-25 season and make some noise in the playoffs. It's a great deal for Montreal, with mild risk and the potential for a huge reward by adding a player of Dobson's caliber.

It'll be interesting to see if the Islanders hold onto those two first-round picks, or trade them ahead of the NHL Draft on Friday night. Either way, things are happening in a big way in the National Hockey League.