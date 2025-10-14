The Montreal Canadiens took care of a big piece of business on Monday. Lane Hutson signed an eight-year contract extension worth a little less than $9 million per season. It was important to lock down the young defenseman to a long-term contract. Doing so at the beginning of the season is also good news for Montreal.

Hutson is one of the more important members of this Canadiens roster. He won the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie in 2024-25. And he is quarterbacking the team's top power play unit. At just 21 years old, the sky is the limit for Hutson in the NHL. And the Canadiens certainly know it.

After signing his new contract, the young Habs star took time to send a message directly to his fans. Speaking in English and a bit of French, he thanked the fans for their support and stated that he is looking forward to the team's home opener on Tuesday.

Oui bonjour, on nous dit que Lane a un message pour les partisans 🤳 Hello, we're told that Lane has a message for the fans#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HQNCFS8R8G — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2025

How Canadiens teammates learned of Lane Hutson extension

Hutson's importance on the ice cannot be understated. However, he is also important in the locker room, as well. His teammates certainly love him, as evidenced by their reaction to the news of this extension on Monday.

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis broke the news of this extension at the end of practice. His teammates swarmed the 21-year-old behind the net in celebration. St. Louis described the moment when speaking to the media.

“At the end of practice, I had the chance to have all my players in the same place. It's pretty rare that I can get everyone together without having to call a team meeting. I'm not surprised by the players' reaction. I like that, almost more than a win,” the Canadiens coach said, via NHL.com.

Hutson has signed on the dotted line. Now, he can focus on the hockey ahead of him. Montreal skates in its first home game on Tuesday night when it welcomes the Seattle Kraken to town.