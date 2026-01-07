Jayden Daniels is unhappy with the Washington Commanders’ decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, adding tension to a major change on the team’s coaching staff.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that several key offensive players, including Daniels, were disappointed and taken aback by the move. Many inside the locker room believed Kingsbury would only leave Washington if he landed a head coaching job elsewhere, not through a team decision after two seasons together.

Sources: My understanding is that key #Commanders offensive players, including QB Jayden Daniels, are disappointed with the team’s decision to part ways with OC Kliff Kingsbury. Daniels vouched for him to stay in his presser on Monday and was among those blindsided by the move.… https://t.co/AGa8IcUwK1 pic.twitter.com/VVuP6lXjnb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 6, 2026

Schultz noted that Daniels had spoken publicly in support of Kingsbury on Monday.

“I love working with Kliff,” Daniels said. “Me and him have a special relationship. We have kind of built that over the past two years.”

The timing is notable because Daniels’ early success in the NFL has been closely tied to Kingsbury’s offense. During the 2024 season, the Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship Game behind a fast-paced, creative offense.

The 25-year-old thrived in that system and went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, quickly earning a reputation as one of the league’s most exciting young quarterbacks. Kingsbury’s scheme appeared to fit Daniels’ dual-threat ability well, helping accelerate his development.

That momentum did not carry into 2025. Washington struggled throughout the season, finishing with only five wins. Their disappointing campaign ended with a 5-12 record. The offense ranked near the bottom of the league in scoring and total yards, as injuries and inconsistent play took their toll.

Head coach Dan Quinn and the front office decided a reset was needed, leading to the departures of both Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. as the organization looks for a new direction.

The focus now shifts to how the Commanders handle their relationship with Daniels. His reaction suggests there is some frustration with how the decision was made. Balancing a young quarterback’s confidence with broader organizational goals will be key moving forward. The next offensive coordinator will step into a challenging role, tasked with building on Daniels’ talent while restoring the trust and chemistry that helped launch his career.