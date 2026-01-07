On Wednesday, it was announced that Alabama football starting quarterback Ty Simpson would be taking his talents to the NFL Draft, as reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN. It was an up and down year for Simpson with the Crimson Tide, who recently saw their season come to an end with a blowout loss in the Rose Bowl at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers.

Now, some fans are wondering what Simpson's draft stock might look like after his lone year starting in Tuscaloosa, and Thamel has provided some additional context in that regard.

“Ty Simpson projects as the No. 3 quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, per Mel Kiper Jr.'s rankings. He's behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore, both of whom are still playing and have not declared,” reported Thamel on X, formerly Twitter.

At one point this year, Simpson appeared to be one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy award, putting together some monster stat lines on elite efficiency in the early portion of Alabama's SEC schedule. However, things began to taper off for Simpson as the year wore on, culminating in a disastrous performance against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game that had some fans wondering if he might be benched for the team's playoff run.

The Tide surprised some by winning one playoff game against Oklahoma, but their run came to an end at the hands of Indiana last week. In any case, it remains to be seen whether NFL teams view Simpson in the same light as college football insiders.