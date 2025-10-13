The Montreal Canadiens are 2-1 early in a 2025-26 season full of expectations. After finally making the playoffs last year, they made a massive offseason trade for Noah Dobson, improving their blue line. However, his monstrous contract extension raised numerous questions about their Calder Trophy-winning defenseman. The Canadiens answered those questions, signing Lane Hutson to an eight-year contract extension worth $8.85 million per year, per TSN's Chris Johnston.

“Lane Hutson signs an eight-year extension with the [Habs] carrying an $8.85M AAV,” Johnston reported.

Hutson remains on his rookie contract through the 2025-26 season. The $8.85 million payday clicks in for the 2026-27 season and carries Hutson through his age-30 season. They now have two defensive cornerstones under contract for the foreseeable future, with Dobson on an eight-year deal worth $9.5 million.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension (2026-27 to 2033-34) with defenseman Lane Hutson. News release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/QlsTMalOwd — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2025

The Canadiens drafted Hutson in the second round of the 2022 draft before an excellent college career at Boston University. After an incredible 60-assist season at just 20 years old, he won the Calder Trophy as the Rookie of the Year. That made him one of the most valuable assets in the league, making this extension vital.

Hutson gave the Canadiens a steep discount on a long-term deal for the rest of his 20s. He could have signed a short-term deal at a similar AAV and cashed in on a more expensive deal in a few years. But now, they can build a solid team around two offensively-minded defenseman and a young core of forwards.

The Canadiens made the playoffs but lost to the Washington Capitals in the first round. They now have expectations to make it again with an improved roster. Hutson signing this deal puts all of the attention on the ice and takes away any chance of him being in trade rumors moving forward. While they have a long way to go before the postseason, things are looking up in Montreal.