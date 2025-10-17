The Montreal Canadiens are 4-1-0 five games into a massive 2025-26 NHL season. After making a trade for Noah Dobson in the offseason, they are roaring out of the gates and have playoff aspirations. But there are holes on the team they will want to fill. Long before the NHL trade deadline comes, the Canadiens should trade for a defenseman like Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames.

Dobson is a highly-paid defenseman, and Lane Hutson just signed an eight-year extension. But just because the Canadiens have an expensive blue line does not mean their blue line is perfect, however. Both Hutson and Dobson have offensive upside but have room to grow defensively. If the Canadiens want to build a Stanley Cup contender now, they need a defensive defenseman to build around.

The Canadiens gave up two first-round picks to the New York Islanders to land Dobson. They still have extra picks for the 2026 draft, however, with two second, fourth, and seventh-round picks. That should give them plenty of ammo to add the defender they need at the NHL Trade Deadline in March. But they may need to get one soon to keep the momentum up.

The NHL Trade Deadline should feature a lot of movement, even considering the extensions during training camp. Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, and Kirill Kaprizov won't be moved, even though it was a long shot regardless. The defensive market could see John Carlson, Jacob Trouba, and Jamie Oleskiak get moved depending on the playoff race.

If the Canadiens want to add right now, they would have to get a lower-tier defenseman to try and fix the problem for cheap. Then, they could spend big on a player like Andersson at the deadline. The biggest names won't be available in October, as teams push for the playoffs or wait for the contenders to get desperate.

Should the Canadiens make a trade now or wait for Rasmus Andersson?

If the Canadiens made a trade for a defenseman now, Connor Murphy from the Chicago Blackhawks would be a solid option. They are not expected to be good, he is a pending free agent, and he has not been an offensive stalwart. Despite the optimism around Chicago's future, Murphy likely won't be a part of it.

The Canadiens can snag Murphy for a few mid-round picks or a mid-tier prospect. Pairing the veteran Murphy with the rookie Hutson instead of 23-year-old Kaiden Guhle would help their defense last in a long 82-game season. Both Dobson and Murphy are right-handed, so they won't be the right pairing.

Trading for Murphy may take the Canadiens out of the Andersson sweepstakes, but that may be a good thing. Andersson will command a massive salary in free agency when the 2025-26 season is over. Will the Canadiens be able to pony up the money to keep a third expensive defenseman? The Vegas Golden Knights also seem to have their eyes set on Andersson.

If the Canadiens wait until the trade deadline, they will be forced to pay a higher price for a defenseman. Are they willing to give up another first-round pick for a defenseman? They should be, as the weak Eastern Conference is there for the taking this year. If Cole Caufield continues his hot start, Montreal could have Game 1 of the playoffs at home in April.

Jamie Oleksiak would be another solid option for the Canadiens. The Seattle Kraken are off to a solid start this season, with no regulation losses, so they are not going to sell yet. But if the season goes the way many expected, with less than 82 points and nowhere close to the playoffs, he should be moved. This is another example of a player who could re-sign for a mid-tier contract.

The Canadiens went all-in this offseason with a big trade for a defenseman. They should make another one to bolster their blueline, expecting to make a deep run in the postseason.