It has been a little more than nine years since the NHL approved the Vegas Golden Knights as an official team, and during that time, they have won the Stanley Cup, competed for another (during their inaugural campaign) and advanced to the playoffs in all but one season. This organization has set the bar for what an expansion franchise can accomplish in the modern era, and one of the reasons why is because it is always ready to make a move. Look no further than this week.

Vegas is in talks with the Toronto Maple Leafs about a potential sign-and-trade for star right winger Mitch Marner, a huge development that surely has the rest of the Western Conference's attention. Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon is not just looking to add elite scoring, however. He wants to bolster the squad's defense and has already tried to add one viable veteran.

Vegas attempted to complete a trade with the Calgary Flames for Rasmus Andersson, but the two sides could not come to an agreement, per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. McCrimmon is not playing around, as he explores multiple avenues that could potentially upgrade an already solid roster. This particular player, if acquired, would have been an intriguing addition to the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Andersson scored 11 goals last season, matching his career-high mark, and also tallied 20 assists and 196 blocks in 81 games. The 28-year-old Swede brings intensity, has a high motor and is quite durable — played 78-plus games in four straight seasons. It is no wonder why Vegas would covet his skill set. He helped Calgary flirt with a Stanley Cup Playoff berth and could be an impactful contributor on a title contender.

Perhaps the Golden Knights will try to reignite talks with the Flames. Competition could be fierce, though. Andersson and Calgary have made little headway in contract extension negotiations, making him a potential trade candidate this summer. The right-handed defenseman has one year and $4.55 million left on his current deal.