With Jimmy Butler looking to impact the 2025-26 Golden State Warriors, there is no denying that drama has always been around the player, especially regarding regards to exits from his former teams. As fans lock in their bold predictions for the Warriors this upcoming season, Butler speaks about the narratives around him ahead of the season opener on Tuesday night.

Though it was a successful stint with the Miami Heat, the exit was a public and ugly one, as it included Butler saying to the media that he had lost his “joy” from playing basketball, plus several suspensions from the team. Butler would say that throughout “all of the smoke,” he was the one person who wouldn't divulge information and even called out the “people that are lying,” according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

“All of the talk, all of the smoke, there’s really only one person that didn’t say anything — who just went on with his life,” Butler said. “Let the people talk. The people that are lying know they’re lying. But I don’t need to correct anything. That’s behind me. “I’m in a new place, I’ve got no ill will. I’m where I want to be with good guys, phenomenal coach, winning culture.”

Warriors' Jimmy Butler on always being the “bad guy”

While the Warriors are learning from their preseason and looking to make some noise in the regular season, there is no doubt that Butler will play a huge role on the team next to star Stephen Curry. He made an immediate impact after being traded from Miami, averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game in 30 contests, shooting 50.4 percent from the field.

As Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said Butler has been a “dream to coach,” Butler's track history to some in the basketball world could be that of a headache. Butler would poke fun at him always being the “bad guy,” while expressing his love for where he is right now.

“Everywhere starts off great, but then you know someone has to be the bad guy, and it gets to be me,” Butler said. “I’m always the one doing something unbearable all of a sudden…But being here, they’ve only got one goal, to keep hanging those things up on the wall. Ain’t no hidden agendas.”

Butler looks to help the Warriors with their championship aspirations as they open the season on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.