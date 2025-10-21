The Minnesota Timberwolves are just a day away from kicking off their 2025-26 NBA season with a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Timberwolves are now officially owned by the group led by Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, after a deal that saw numerous peaks and valleys from former owner Glen Taylor finally went through earlier this year.

Recently, sports reporter Pablo Torre spoke on a revelation he believes he found about Taylor's process in completing the sale.

“Glen Taylor, in the months during this push and pull, had two executives create what amounts to a burn book, as in a ‘Mean Girls' style list, a list that has been described to me as numbered and 77 items long. And this list of 77 things Glen Taylor slash the Timberwolves hates about Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, was communicating to the NBA and anyone who would listen that you can't approve these guys,” reported Torre, via Pablo Torre Finds Out on X, formerly Twitter.

“Some items on this list included, Marc Lore had dinner with Kevin Garnett and never told me,” said Torre. “Alex Rodriguez did steroids. A-Rod is a liar. A-Rod is a cheat. A-Rod had the largest suspension in MLB history.”

Torre most recently drew headlines when he made the first reports on the Los Angeles Clippers' alleged use of a no-show deal from Kawhi Leonard to help circumvent the NBA salary cap.

A long saga for the Timberwolves

Article Continues Below

The sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves saw numerous twists and turns, with Taylor beefing with Rodriguez and Lore's camp until things were finally settled earlier this year, with the team now in the former MLB star's hands.

Meanwhile, on the court, the Timberwolves are trying to find a way off the Western Conference Finals carousel and into legitimate championship contention this year with Anthony Edwards leading the charge. It's unclear how they plan to do so after not making any notable offseason acquisitions and losing Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency.

The Timberwolves' season will begin on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.