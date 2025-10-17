The Montreal Canadiens beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night. They needed two goals in the third period, including one with 20 seconds left, to force the extra frame. Cole Caufield, after scoring that tying goal, netted the overtime winner as he continues his campaign for Team USA at the 2026 Olympics. Canadiens teammate and fellow American Lane Hutson helped make the argument after the game.

On the night Cole Caufield ties the Canadiens’ record with his 10th overtime goal, Lane Hutson presents his case for a spot on Team USA at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/Uz8qqwi6DH — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think we saw it when they went to OT versus Canada: They need someone to score, and in big moments that's something he can bring.” Hutson is referring to the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, which saw Connor McDavid score the overtime winner for Canada. “I think he generates so much at five-on-five, and he's a threat on the power play. I think when you give him some good players to play with, he makes them even better, and he shines through. Just the skill, and the work ethic, and the scoring threat that he is, I think he should be on that team.”

The Canadiens made the playoffs for the first time since 2021 last year, giving Caufield some valuable playoff experience. While Team USA had a solid squad in 2025, there are improvements to be had on the wings. Brock Nelson, Chris Kreider, and Vincent Trochek all had rough tournaments at the 4 Nations and could be replaced.

Caufield was a late cut from the 2025 squad. A playoff push, combined with a solid start to this season, could get him on. Meanwhile, Hutson was recently added to the expanded roster submission by Team USA. The Canadiens defenseman won the Calder Trophy a year ago with 60 assists and recently signed a massive extension.

The Canadiens are 4-1-0 after the win over the Predators. Caufield has five goals and two assists, while Hutson has not scored yet, but has four assists. Next, they play the New York Rangers at home on Saturday.