The Philadelphia Flyers started draft week by making a big trade for Trevor Zegras. After five years with the Anaheim Ducks, Zegras has a change of scenery but some familiar faces. At the Flyers' draft party on Friday, Zegras made his first appearance as a member of the team. He spoke about his first reaction to the deal and who he reached out to immediately.

“He was at the gym, he said, before he saw a couple of text messages on his phone, ‘and raced out of there.' Later, he reached out to his good friends Cam York and Jamie Drysdale to let them know he was now their teammate,” The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reported. “‘I definitely texted Cam and Jamie first, and called those guys,” Zegras said. ‘Jamie doesn’t show a ton of emotion, but he was pretty happy.'”

The Flyers and Ducks connected on a trade during the 2023-24 season that sent Drysdale to Philadelphia. While Cutter Gauthier was an excellent return in that deal, Drysdale and Zegras were great friends. Now, they will be teammates once again. Cam York played with Zegras in the U.S. National Team Development Program and the World Junior Championships.

Zegras and his mom came to the Flyers draft party from the family's New York home and will be touring Philly on Saturday, per Kurz. It starts an important part of the youngster's career, as his contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. While he will be a restricted free agent at the end of the deal, he could earn a massive deal with a big season.

The Flyers pick sixth in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft on Friday. They also have the 22nd overall pick from the Colorado Avalanche and the 31st overall pick from the Edmonton Oilers.