The Philadelphia Flyers have been active in the NHL offseason. They hired Rick Tocchet as the head coach, traded for Trevor Zegras, and drafted Porter Martone after a miserable season. But they got some bad news on a key forward just as free agency opened. The Flyers could be without Tyson Foerster due to an injury to start the 2025-26 season, per Anthony SanFilippo of On Pattison.

“According to multiple sources, On Pattison has learned that winger Tyson Foerster recently suffered an offseason bicep injury that could keep him out of the lineup for a significant stretch of time to start the season,” SanFilippo reported. “Foerster flew to Vancouver on Monday to see a specialist, and the Flyers are still awaiting his report, but one source said, ‘We are hoping for the best, although it's not looking great right now.'”

The Flyers signed Foerster to a two-year contract back in May, paying him $3.75 million per season. While the team was disappointing last year, Foerster scored 25 goals in his second season in the NHL. If he continues to blossom as an NHL scorer, he will be a key part of Philly's top six for years to come.

Despite losing Forester for the start of the 2025-26 season, the Flyers were quiet on the first day of free agency. They signed center Christian Dvorak to a one-year deal and goalie Dan Vladar to a two-year deal. Their window is not quite ready to open, so bringing in NHL-caliber talent to fill out the lineup is the best way to spend their cap space.

The Flyers will still be exciting to watch on offense next year, with Zegras and Matvei Michkov potentially playing together. While they don't have every question answered, Forester did help their offense last year. Will they find a prospect to fill his role?