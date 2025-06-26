The Philadelphia Flyers pulled off a trade with the Anaheim Ducks this week, acquiring forward Trevor Zegras and sending Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round pick – originally belonging to the Columbus Blue Jackets – and a 2026 fourth-round pick back to the Ducks.

It brings an end to the Zegras era of Ducks hockey, where he had played since they made him the ninth overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. Now ready for a fresh start with the Flyers, Zegras is breaking his silence on a potential return to playing center as opposed to wing, which is his more natural fit.

“I've played center kind of my whole career up until two seasons ago, and I've always felt more comfortable there,” Zegras said via NHL.com. “I think there are definitely areas that I need to work on, whether it's in the face-off circle or below the goal line or in front of the net in the (defensive) zone. I think it was good to play the wing and learn that position and the responsibilities.

“Let's see kind of where it goes with the new coach and the new team, but it would definitely be exciting to be back in the middle for sure.”

The Flyers haven't qualified for the postseason since 2020, and they're hoping that the acquisition of Zegras will go a long way in helping them get back.

New Flyers forward Trevor Zegras was a Ducks first-rounder

After playing with the USNTDP under-17 team for their 2017-18 season, Zegras was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Ducks. However, he would play a season with Boston University before eventually making his professional debut with the San Diego Gulls, the American Hockey League affiliate for the Ducks.

In his first full NHL season, Zegras impressed by scoring 23 goals with 38 assists in 75 games, and then followed that up with a campaign of 23 goals and 42 assists the following season.

But his numbers have dipped in the last two seasons. Injuries limited him to just 31 games played in 2023-24, while he scored just 12 goals and 20 assists in 57 games in 2024-25.