The 2025 NHL Draft is rolling along this Friday night. And we have seen one of the top prospects in the class go off the board. Brampton Steelheads star Porter Martone has heard his name called by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia drafted Martone with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He was widely regarded as the best pure winger in this class. He was certainly one of the best wingers in the OHL this past season. Martone scored 37 goals and 98 points for the Brampton Steelheads this past season.

Martone is one of the best players in the class. However, his stock dropped considerably during the last month and a half. His NHL projection is something that will be carefully studied over the next few years.

What Flyers fans must know about Porter Martone

Martone is one of the most offensively skilled players in the 2025 NHL class. He has some of the best offensive awareness and hockey sense in this crop of prospects. His on-ice vision is especially spectacular, allowing him to pick out passes for his teammates no matter the situation.

However, there are some concerns over his overall toolkit. His skating is not the best, and that can certainly hold players back in the NHL. Scouts are also concerned about his ability to drive a line. The feeling is that Martone may need a true playdriving center with him at the next level.

Still, the potential is legitimate with the Steelheads star. Martone is one of the smartest players in this class. His shot is one of the best, as well. He brings size to complement his skill. And he is not afraid to engage in physicality if the situation demands it.

Martone is one of the most polarizing players at the top of the 2025 NHL Draft. Clearly, the Flyers liked what they saw in their evaluation. And they may have just landed their next franchise cornerstone with this selection.