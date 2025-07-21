The Philadelphia Flyers had an eventful offseason, with Rick Tocchet and Trevor Zegras coming as big-name additions. With the sixth overall pick in the NHL Draft, they knew they needed another difference-making forward. The Flyers took Porter Martone, and Philly fans can watch him play at Michigan State in the Big Ten next season. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman broke the news on Monday morning.

“We should get confirmation later today, but there is word that Porter Martone — taken 6th overall by the Flyers — will be going to Michigan State,” Friedman reported.

This is the result of a new agreement between the NCAA and the Canadian Hockey League. Previously, players were not allowed to play college hockey after playing in the canadian major junior league. Those players are now eligible to play in the NCAA, and Martone is one of the top-name players heading to college.

Michigan State was the number-one seed in the NCAA Tournament last year and should return to form this year. Hobey Baker winner Isaac Howard is not coming back, but they have replaced him with Martone. Flyers fans should be fired up about watching Martone play on a championship contender in the Spartans.

Along with Martone, presumptive 2026 first-overall pick Gavin McKenna is a CHL player headed to college. He made a final choice between Michigan State and Penn State, ultimately choosing the Nittany Lions. With a massive star coming to the Big Ten and Howard leaving, the Spartans had to respond.

The Flyers may invite Martone to training camp, but they do not expect him to make the team. That is more than okay for an 18-year-old forward. He will develop his skills in college and could join the Flyers late in the regular season or if they make the playoffs. Can Martone win a national championship in his freshman year?