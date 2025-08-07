It’s been 20 years since Aaron Rodgers famously slid to the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback still remembers every single player selected ahead of him.

In a recent viral clip from the I Can Fly documentary, Rodgers rattles off the names of every first-round pick that preceded him with sharp clarity, a vivid reminder of how deeply that draft-day snub still fuels him. It's a remarkable moment. One that shows the relentless competitive fire still burning as he prepares to begin his 21st NFL season, now as the Steelers’ starting quarterback.

Rodgers’ arrival in Pittsburgh in 2025 comes after years of post-Ben Roethlisberger quarterback instability. But, ironically, had one pick gone differently two decades ago, Rodgers might have worn black and gold all along.

Aaron Rodgers could've been a member of the Steelers earlier

Doug Whaley, a former Steelers personnel executive, recently revealed on 93.7 The Fan that Pittsburgh had Rodgers graded much higher than his eventual draft slot. The only reason they didn’t select him? They already had Roethlisberger. Thanks to a surprising 2004 draft twist.

Article Continues Below

“We would’ve just sat there, we had him higher than that,” Whaley said. “We were surprised he was slipping.”

Pittsburgh had expected the Cleveland Browns to select Roethlisberger at No. 6 in 2004. When they opted for tight end Kellen Winslow instead, the Steelers pounced. The Roethlisberger era was born, culminating in two Super Bowl titles. The following year, they selected tight end Heath Miller with the 30th overall pick. Four spots after the Packers snagged Rodgers.

Rodgers’ memory of being overlooked still resonates today, and now, that fire could benefit the Steelers. While Pittsburgh once passed on him, fate has given them another shot.

And if history has taught us anything, a motivated Rodgers, especially one armed with a photographic memory and something to prove, can still be one of the NFL’s most dangerous players.