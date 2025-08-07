The Cincinnati Reds are the first team out of the National League Wild Card race. With new manager Terry Francona running the show, they have raised their ceiling and could chase down a playoff spot. They've kept the train on the tracks without their ace for most of the season and now, he is coming back. The Reds are preparing for Hunter Greene to return from injury soon, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

“It has been a long, slow climb back for Greene and the right groin strain he suffered, for a second time, on June 3,” Gonzalez reported. “The right-hander seemed to be approaching a return in July, but he experienced lingering pain and had to shut it down once more. Now, though, his return seems imminent. Greene navigated a third rehab start on Sunday, during which he struck out seven batters in 3 ⅓ innings, and is scheduled to ramp up to 80 pitches on Friday.”

The Reds are still getting great pitching from their starting rotation. Andrew Abbott was an All-Star, Nick Lodolo has been excellent, and Brady Singer has been great in his first season with Cincinnati. Greene was sensational before going on the IL, with a 2.72 ERA in 11 starts.

While the Reds are in contention this year, they have a bright future to consider as well. They should not push Greene this year and risk further injury, but considering his health through rehab starts, that should not be a big concern. If he continues his dominant form, the Reds can get hot down the stretch.

Greene was solid in his first two years as a starter, with a 4.62 ERA in 46 starts. In 2024, he turned it up to another level. From July 1 to the end of last year, he posted a 1.02 ERA in nine starts. When he returns, it will be a massive boost to Cincinnati's rotation.