During Monday's game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, a fan reportedly fell from the upper level and was later transported to a hospital due to life-threatening injuries, according to Megan Forrester of ABC News.

“He was like, teetering a little bit, and then he fell forward. Somehow, he just kept sailing over the seats, and I think his head hit the Plexiglas, or safety glass, and shattered it,” Todd Derr, who was among those in attendance, said, per ABC affiliate WTAE.

The Penguins have released a statement about the incident, saying that their “concern remains with the individual and his family.”

Pittsburgh superstar forward Sidney Crosby also shared his thoughts on the fan following the Pens' 6-3 victory over the Blues.

“We just heard someone fell tonight. Doesn’t feel right to be talking about points. My thoughts and prayers to that person,” Crosby said, per Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

The 38-year-old Crosby, who continues to play a pivotal role for the Penguins, had a solid performance in the win against St. Louis. He was given second-star honors after recording a goal and two assists for his second three-point game in the 2025-26 NHL season and fifth multi-point outing overall in the campaign, thus far. Crosby assisted on Parker Wotherspoon's goal in the second period that put Pittsburgh in front for good.

Pittsburgh's captain then registered another assist on Bryan Rust's goal just 42 seconds into the third period to extend the Penguins' lead, 4-2. After the Blues trimmed their deficit with a goal from Mathieu Joseph, Crosby restored the Penguins' advantage to two goals when he found the back of the net with under four minutes left in regulation.

Along with fellow long-time Penguins star Evgeni Malkin, Crosby has been spearheading Pittsburgh's offense this season. He leads his team with seven goals to go with seven assists for 14 points. Malkin, meanwhile, paces the Penguins with 16 points on the strength of three goals and 13 assists.

The Pens, who improved to 7-2-1, now hit the road for a four-game trip away from home. That begins with a showdown versus the Philadelphia Flyers this Tuesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.