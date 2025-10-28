There was a serious incident during Monday night's game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues when a Penguins fan fell from the upper concourse at PPG Paints Arena. The arena's medical team tended to the adult male, and he would later be taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to a press release from the team.

The incident happened after a first-period goal from the Penguins. It was an unfortunate accident in the middle of a celebration, but the arena and the Penguins are monitoring the situation to determine the cause and prevent further incidents.

Unfortunately, it isn't the first incident like this to happen in Pittsburgh over the last 48 hours. There was also an accident at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday during the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers game, when a worker fell from the scoreboard and was taken to the hospital with an injury to his lower body.

Penguins' game continues, Pittsburgh wins 6-3

With the safety of the fan at the top of everyone's mind, the game continued on Monday night with the Penguins grabbing a 6-3 win over the Blues. Bryan Rust scored two goals in the win, while Sidney Crosby added a goal and two assists.

Crosby became the ninth player in NHL history to record 1,700 points with the victory, as the Penguins continued their hot start to the season. The Penguins' next game will be a short trip to play their in-state rival, the Philadelphia Flyers, on Tuesday night, their second of four games this week.