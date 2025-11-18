So far during the first couple of weeks of the 2025-26 men's college basketball season, ranked teams have been dominating inferior competition. More high-profile matchups are right around the corner. While there will be more clarity after this week, a fair amount has already changed since ClutchPoints released the preseason power rankings, but how do teams fare now?

25. SDSU

SDSU is one of four teams that jumps into the top 25 after not appearing in ClutchPoints' preseason power rankings. Perhaps they should have been here all along, as the Aztecs outperform national expectations every season. SDSU hasn't played very good competition yet, but they've blown their opponents out in both of their early-season wins. A battle against Michigan just around the corner will be a true test for how this team is built for this year.

24. Kansas State

As expected, PJ Haggerty is scoring at will. Nate Johnson, David Castillo, Khamari McGriff, and Abdi Bashir Jr. join him as double-digit scorers in Manhattan, Kansas. Kansas State can score with anybody, but will they be able to defend?

23. Kansas

Kansas plummets down this list after a double-digit loss to rival UNC on Nov. 7. Darryn Peterson is already one of the best players in the nation during his first season. His point-of-attack defense is great, and he will likely finish the season as one of the top scorers in the country. His 3-point jump shot, in particular, has looked really good. Peterson needs help, though, and to make matters worse, he is out with a hamstring injury. Peterson's injury puts Kansas in a vulnerable spot for their upcoming matchup against Duke.

22. Arkansas

Arkansas' freshmen have been better than expected, as Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas have put up big numbers so far. Unfortunately, this John Calipari team was expected to be led by collegiate veterans for once, and Karter Knox and D.J. Wagner have disappointed so far. If those players reach their potential, then Arkansas can be scary.

21. Michigan State

Michigan State is a hard-nosed team that gives effort on the defensive end. The team doesn't have a clear-cut star scorer who can be relied upon in the halfcourt to run the offense, but so far, it hasn't mattered. The Spartans are 3-0 and have a win over Arkansas.

20. Iowa State

Iowa State has big games coming up against St. John's, Creighton, Purdue, and Iowa. Their early-season performances prove that they can beat those teams, and if they do, they will skyrocket up these rankings. Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, and Milan Momcilovic form an impressive trio.

19. UNC

UNC was the first team left off the preseason power rankings. The team is 4-0 and has already beaten a fellow blue blood in Kansas. Freshman Caleb Wilson is already improving his draft stock. Wilson is one of a handful of great frontcourt players in Chapel Hill.

18. UCLA

UCLA's loss at the hands of Arizona knocks them down a few spots. The team has a good defense, but it might not be as great as originally anticipated.

17. NC State

NC State has started off 4-0 with their transfer portal prize, Darrion Williams, taking the next step in his development. It was questioned whether he could work as the top option after playing second fiddle to JT Toppin on Texas Tech, but he has answered the call of superstardom by averaging 23.2 points per game.

16. Texas Tech

Even without Williams, Texas Tech still has a bright outlook. Toppin, who is a double-double machine, has also gotten better. The team does have a loss to Illinois, but the Fighting Illini were one of the biggest risers of these rankings.

15. St. John's

The biggest fallers from ClutchPoints' preseason power rankings is St. John's. The team had arguably the best transfer portal class in college basketball, but they are still figuring out the kinks of playing together. With tons of depth, the Red Storm should be able to climb back up these rankings, but they tumble because of the loss to Alabama.

14. Kentucky

Kentucky has been bested by Louisville already this season, but they will have a chance for redemption against Michigan State on November 18. Otega Oweh needs to step up if the team is to meet preseason expectations.

13. Tennessee

Nate Ament is proving that he deserves to be in NBA Draft conversations surrounding Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, and AJ Dybantsa and the number one pick. He has played brilliantly for Tennessee, although the team hasn't been challenged against great competition yet.

12. Louisville

Louisville's backcourt has been too much for opposing teams to handle thus far. Mikel Brown Jr., Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely, and J'Vonne Hadley are combining for 61.9 points per game.

11. Alabama

Alabama has been put through the gauntlet with their early-season schedule. They bested St. John's when they were ranked fifth in the nation, and they put up a fight against a Purdue team that is considered the best in the country. Alabama's offense is again great, but the concern is that Nate Oats' team has struggled against top-five teams at home in the past. The Crimson Tide are good, but they might not be great. Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon have done an incredible job of replacing Mark Sears so far.

10. Florida

The defending champion Florida Gators didn't get their season off to a good start. They lost their first game of the year to Arizona, a team that is led by a couple of freshmen playing under the bright lights for the first time. They only barely bested their in-state rivals, Florida State, too. Boogie Fland hasn't taken the scoring jump that was anticipated, so the Gators have some work to do if they are to defend their title.

9. Michigan

Michigan is finding ways to win games, so they can't fall too far down these rankings. However, they just narrowly beat their last two opponents, both of whom they should have been able to handle more easily. In fact, their matchup against Wake Forest wasn't settled until overtime.

8. BYU

BYU will draw more eyes than ever before this season because they recruited the number one player in the nation and potential number one overall pick, AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa's athletic prowess blends perfectly with the fundamentals of the rest of the roster. The team did lose to UConn, but that game came down to the wire. Dybantsa showed he is ready to play against the best of the best right away in that game, so the Cougars only drop a few slots from the original preseason power rankings.

7. Gonzaga

Gonzaga already has three wins over power conference opponents. The team has a great inside-outside philosophy on offense, and they might have the depth to make a March Madness run. The eligibility of Tyon Grant-Foster has paid off in dividends so far.

6. Arizona

Arizona has had arguably the best start to the college basketball season. A few more big wins, and they could be at the top of these power rankings sooner rather than later. So far, the Wildcats have wins over Florida and UCLA. If Brayden Burries' jump shot starts falling, then watch out.

5. Illinois

Injuries have been Illinois' biggest enemy so far. Most notably, Tomislav Ivisic has only played in one game because of a knee injury. The Fighting Illini have demonstrated a next man up philosophy that has worked thus far. Ivisic's brother, Zvonimir, is one player who has stepped up. At full health, Illinois has the potential to win a championship.

4. Houston

While Houston hasn't been as dominant as many projected early on, it is a positive sign that freshman Chris Cenac Jr. and Kingston Flemings already look comfortable leading this team. The defense is still elite, too, evidenced by their number one defensive rating (89.6) in the nation.

3. UConn

With Tarris Reed manning the middle, Alex Karaban knocking down deep shots, and Silas Demary running the show on offense, this UConn team looks eerily similar to the UConn teams that went back-to-back in March Madness. After a win over BYU, Arizona is next up on the schedule.

2. Duke

Duke has surpassed the 100-point threshold in each of the past two games. Cameron Boozer is the real deal, and Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba have taken second-year jumps. There are not enough minutes and touches to go around for everybody to stuff the stat sheet, but Cayden Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia have settled into team-first roles.

1. Purdue

Purdue had to jump up from two to one in the AP Poll, but they've never been outside of the top spot in ClutchPoints' power rankings. Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn are both among the best players in the nation, the latter of whom is back after missing some time with a back/hip injury.