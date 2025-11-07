Mr. 900 Alexander Ovechkin has understandably been garnering substantial praise lately, but fellow NHL legend Sidney Crosby is earning his own share of the limelight after posting a terrific performance in Tuesday night's showdown between his Pittsburgh Penguins and No. 8's Washington Capitals. The 38-year-old accomplished a remarkable feat in PPG Paints Arena, one that should remind fans not to take the longtime captain for granted.

Crosby scored two power-play goals in the first period of what ultimately became a 5-3 Pens victory. He now has 11 on the season, making him the NHL leader at time of print. Let that amazing development marinate. After two decades and almost 1,400 games played, the three-time Stanley Cup champion is still capable of pacing the rest of the league in a crucial category.

Although Crosby is not the goal scorer that Ovechkin is — no one is — he is still tremendous near the net. The two-time Conn Smythe Trophy winner lit the lamp less than two and a half minutes into the game and then did so again about nine minutes later after rebounding a deflected shot. He is doing his part to ensure that the Penguins remain one of the best power-play teams in the league.

PUT SIDNEY CROSBY ON HATTY WATCH 🎩🎩 The Penguins captain now leads the NHL in goals this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/69K8HMg7Gi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2025

The aging center is not succumbing to Father Time, determined to make at least one more meaningful run before he hangs up his skates. Pittsburgh (9-4-2) is not just competent in the early goings of the 2025-26 campaign. It is one of three squads in the Eastern Conference to accumulate 20 points. Sidney Crosby is helping to accelerate this rebuild, and he is stupefying the masses in the process.

No. 87 and the Penguins will try to stay on the attack when they visit the New Jersey Devils (10-4-0) on Saturday afternoon.