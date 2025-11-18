West Virginia football is going to get a massive boost when incoming freshman Kevin Brown starts playing for the Mountaineers. Brown is a 4-star recruit who decommitted from Penn State amid the James Franklin firing. On Tuesday, Brown appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and committed to West Virginia. Right after, he ran outside and set a couch on fire, honoring a former tradition in Morgantown.

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez joined the show right after and discussed the commitment (without mentioning Brown's name) and the future of the program.

“We're having a great day.. I hear there are couches that are burning” 😂😂@RealCoachRod #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/wmdEM0shpN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 18, 2025

The Mountaineers are going to miss a bowl game this season, but they have a chance to finish the season strong by upsetting No. 6 Texas Tech at home on the 29th. Before losing to Arizona State 25-23 on Saturday, the Mountaineers took down No. 22 Houston and Colorado in consecutive weeks. It's been a disappointing season, but with Brown heading to Morgantown, better things are on the horizon.

After decommitting from Penn State, Brown had offers, most notably from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Florida State, and Auburn. Despite not committing to a serious contender, Brown decided to follow in his father's footsteps (Tim Brown) and play for West Virginia.

West Virginia could see themselves as a contender for the College Football Playoff in the future.