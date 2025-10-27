The San Jose Sharks have had some rough games early in the 2025-26 season. However, one massive bright spot has been sophomore Macklin Celebrini. The former No. 1 pick has hit the ground running early on. And his performance on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild has the hockey world talking.

Celebrini recorded two assists during regulation against Minnesota. But his biggest moment came in the overtime period. The Wild dominated puck possession, allowing San Jose just one player change. Once Celebrini touched the puck, though, the young star called game.

MACKLIN CELEBRINI WINS IT 🦈 The @SanJoseSharks take it in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/q4tkGvyfXi — NHL (@NHL) October 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Celebrini's goal capped off a three-point night. And it also placed him among the NHL's leading point producers. He now has six goals and 15 points through nine games this year. He has helped San Jose win two of their last three games after dropping their first six contests of the year.

The Sharks star is leading the way for this team. But he is remaining quite humble, choosing instead to highlight his teammates for their efforts in this victory.

“I'm playing with really good players,” Celebrini said, via NHL.com. “I think you have to kind of give credit to your linemates. They support you and they're the ones making the play. So yeah, I mean, I think we've been clicking.”

One of his linemates did make an impact in this game. Veteran winger Tyler Toffoli scored in the third period to give his team a 5-3 lead at the time. However, San Jose could not keep the Wild at bay. They scored twice to force the overtime period.

Celebrini's goal gave this team a much-needed win. It's the sort of victory that could give them a massive boost of confidence moving forward. They have a chance to string together some wins in short order. That work begins on Tuesday night when San Jose takes on the Los Angeles Kings.